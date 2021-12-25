Why are the PS5 and Xbox Series X so expensive in some Mexican stores?

Just before the Christmas holidays, PS5 and Xbox Series X are sold at prices around 20,000 Mexican pesos.

It has been a year since the ninth generation of consoles began and although many are enjoying everything that PS5 and Xbox Series X offer at home, there are those who have not been able to get their new console, due to the component shortage that has hit the industry and that they anticipate will last until 2023. With this crisis in mind, it is not surprising that at Christmas 2021 we have the problem of wanting to acquire a new console without being able to do so.

We understand that there is a setback due to shortages, which has not only affected our region, but why did some Mexican stores wake up overnight? prices so high for consoles, which far exceed the costs suggested for the region by Sony and Microsoft?

Independent sellers offer their consoles in the marketplace of large stores.Well, in the first instance there is the law of supply and demand as the logical cause of this escalation. At the end of the day, each store has the freedom to set their costs and if they have a highly requested and scarce item in their inventory, such as new consoles, it is somewhat natural to see that in a high-consumption season like the holiday season. of the year, what we are seeing happens.

However, there is another interesting explanation, linked to a practice typical of online businesses: the marketplace. This is easy to understand in stores completely dedicated to online sales, such as Amazon and Mercado Libre. If you buy a product from Amazon directly, you will most likely find it at best possible price or, at a minimum, at the suggested cost for the region, but when that product runs out, you enter the realm of third parties offering that product on the same page, but probably at a higher price or with added shipping costs.

Although it is not such an explicit practice, the same is happening in shops like Walmart Y Liverpool that previously we were not very used to the marketplace. When you enter the page, you may come to think that they are the ones who now offer the consoles at high prices, such as the PS5 at $ 15,599 MXN from Walmart or the 18,999 MXN from Liverpool, but rather it is about external vendors. If you look carefully at the page, somewhere you will find the indication that it is an outsider who is selling the product and in these cases, the price will already depend on who will surely pay a commission for selling their products in the marketplace of some business recognized.

That said, to date there is no report from the manufacturers that there will be a price change compared to what was officially suggested when the next-gen consoles arrived, so if you don’t want to overpay for this precious hardware, you might want to wait for gradual replenishments from store inventories.

Do you want to know what is behind the price of consoles? Then you can’t miss this article. You can also check out how the Xbox Series did in its first year and what happened to the PS5.

More about: Xbox Series X, PS5 and Mexico.