WHO Director: Reinforcement Campaigns Would Prolong Pandemic

BERLIN (AP) – WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned Wednesday that widespread COVID-19 booster campaigns in wealthy countries carry the risk of prolonging the global battle against the disease. and he assured that “no country can get out of the pandemic through reinforcements.”

Tedros assured that the priority should be to reduce the number of deaths and help all countries to meet the minimum vaccination goals that have not yet been achieved. He also stressed that “the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are of unvaccinated people, not of people who do not have the booster.”

He added that while vaccines have saved many lives this year, their uneven distribution has also “cost many lives.” In 2021, 3.5 million people died from COVID-19, he noted, and “all of us need to take extra precautions” as the new omicron variant advances.

The WHO director-general has previously called for a moratorium on boosting healthy adults until the end of the year to counter the uneven distribution of vaccines worldwide. During a virtual press conference, he said that currently about 20% of vaccines given daily are boosters or extra doses.

“Generally applied booster programs are likely to prolong the pandemic rather than end it, by diverting supplies to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus a greater opportunity to spread and mutate,” Tedros said.

“Frankly, it’s hard to understand” that three-quarters of health workers in Africa are not yet vaccinated, he noted, and distortions in global supply mean that only half of WHO’s member countries have been able to meet their target. to vaccinate 40% of its population before the end of the year.

Tedros reiterated his call to vaccine manufacturers and other countries to prioritize the COVAX program to supply doses to countries most in need and “work together to support those who are furthest behind.”

“Unless we vaccinate everyone, I don’t think we can end this pandemic,” Tedros said. But he added that authorities now know the virus better and have effective tools to combat it. “We need to do more for that thorough implementation and equality, and hope that 2022 is the end of this pandemic.”