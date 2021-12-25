when you change the bar for the park

“As much as they tell you that your life is going to change when you have children, you are never prepared for it.” The filmmaker Felix Viscarret presents with this accurate and devastating phrase his new film, ‘A life not so simple’. The director of ‘Bajo las estrellas’ and ‘Patria’ is shooting the story of a 40-year-old architect in Bilbao and Getxo these days (Miki Esparbé) that he feels that he is not in the place where he should be: a long time ago he stopped being a great promise of architecture, his work overwhelms him and, as a father, he thinks that he is also failing. You don’t give your children the attention and time they deserve. In the park – the family social club – he begins to feel something for the mother of another child (Ana Polvorosa), which corroborates what he already feels on his skin: upbringing and education is a roller coaster ride. How far gone are the years when socializing and flirting happened in bars.

Viscarret, father of two boys aged 9 and 11, confesses that the film -in a comedy tone- is not autobiographical, although the script contains many personal details. In a world where fatherhood (specifically motherhood) is sanctified and where your child is supposed to be a source of eternal happiness, the sincerity of the filmmaker is appreciated. The director also enters waters in which women directors tend to navigate. And it does so by showing a world that we are not used to seeing in the cinema: the park, the great epicenter of breeding.

If you have young children, the park defines you. It is the place where more hours you will spend during early childhood of your kid. The park usually gives a lot of hives. Especially when your child is a baby and he demands you to play by his side constantly. Exhausting. As it grows, it becomes a wonderful place for your child. The place of his recreation, the place where he has adventures with his friends, the space where he plays, laughs and gets angry. In the park you can see a maxim of breeding: nice parents, nice children; moron parents, moron children. Run away from the seconds. And keep in mind that the former will be one of your safety nets, your unconditional support in good times and bad.

In Viscarret’s film, Esparbé and Polvorosa coincide in the park of Doña Casilda (Bilbao), known to the people of Bilbao as ‘the one with the ducks’. The image of the two sitting on a bench looking at their children makes you think about ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ (Robert Benton, 1978), fascinating film about fatherhood that, in its day, was revolutionary by showing how a mother (Meryl Streep) hits rock bottom, can’t take it anymore and leaves home leaving her husband (Dustin Hoffman) alone and your son. Father and son are practically two strangers due to, among other things, an absorbing work life. Little by little, the two find each other and form an almost perfect duo. They even make breakfast like a synchronized dance partner.

One of the most emotional scenes occurs precisely in the park. The child is playing on the swings with a toy airplane while the father talks to another mother. In a distracted second, the kid falls to the ground from a considerable height and burns his head, bleeding gushing near the eye. The father takes the child and flies him to the emergency room. The world stops and there is only the little one.

There are few scenes that perfectly convey what parenthood is: no matter how exhausted and overwhelmed you are, if your child is in danger, you would be able to lift your own truck by hand to save you.

The park is also the setting for another of the most superb scenes in ‘Kramer vs. Kramer,’ the one in which Hoffman’s character announces that mom and dad are getting divorced. Despite the infinite pain, it takes away the drama and disguises the game conversation. The child sobs. You don’t want to have two houses. He wants to have one. “If you ever feel lonely, call me & rdquor;, he lets go of his father. And it disarms him. How it disarms us all.

How smart are the boys and girls. And how generous. How they realize our feelings. How they comfort us. How they catch our faces with their little hands when we cry and tell us that everything will be fine.

Us, always thinking that we are mothers overcome and disastrous & mldr; and it turns out that for your son you are dedicated and prodigious. Let’s take advantage and enjoy, that when they are teenagers they will change their minds and we will stop being their goddesses.