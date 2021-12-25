When does The Mandalorian season 3 premiere on Disney Plus? – Connoisseurs.com

The entertainment giant presented a trailer with a preview of its premiere grid for 2022, in which it mentions from the Marvel movie Eternals, the series Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She Hulk, Obi-Wan Kenobi, I Am Groot and more. But when does season 3 of The Mandalorian premiere in Disney Plus?

There is no mention of The Mandalorian in the video for various reasons. Initially, the first Star Wars focus is on The Book of Boba Fett which debuts on December 29 and ends its run in February. Second, the series is still being filmed due, on the one hand, to the delays caused by the pandemic, and on the other, to company logistics issues.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is guaranteed. The IMDb portal, the largest online library on series and movies, has the first of the eight chapters scheduled for 2022, although there is no specific date.

Regarding the Star Wars saga, the strategy seems to focus first on The Book of Boba Fett, then Obi-Wan Kenobi and close the year with The Mandalorian. In the middle will be The Bad Batch, giving Star Wars fans a lot of content.

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, are already confirmed in their roles in the series, which brought one of the greatest successes to Disney Plus in terms of rating, impact and, above all, new subscribers.

For now, to enjoy The Book of Boba Fett, which will surely give us some indication about the future of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.