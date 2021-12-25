WhatsApp will change the screen design for calls

WhatsApp is one of the applications of instant messaging most used by millions of people around the world. One of the many benefits it has is that it is constantly updated to offer new features.

One of the updates you will have soon is that you are working on a design interface, now you will have a new one screen for WhatsApp calls on devices iOS and Android. We explain a little more what it is about.

WhatsApp will change the screen layout for calls. Photo: Pixabay



According to the WABetaInfo portal, the messaging platform is now working on a design change on the screen, which allows voice calls to be viewed within the application.

According to the developers, this new redesign aims to make the screen more compact, modern and organized when making voice calls with one or more contacts.

“We have decided to compare these interfaces so that you can better understand the changes. As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp is redesigning the interface for a future update in order to make it more compact and modern, organizing the available space: the new redesign will look good especially when making group voice calls “, reported the WABetaInfo portal.

The main change that it will have is that now the background will no longer be gray / blue, in the center it will have a gray box with rounded corners and inside the contact number in green.

You can also read: WhatsApp, so you can send an animated heart in your chats

In the same way, the profile photo of the contact will be rounded, at the bottom will be the four shortcuts that we already know: speaker, video call, silence and hang up the call.

You can also read: New WhatsApp chats may disappear if you configure it so

One of the good news is that WhatsApp is also working on a similar screen redesign for Android devices. Therefore, one of the recommendations is to update the application from Google Play or the App Store.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.