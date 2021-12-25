WhatsApp is one of the platforms of instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world, who keep in touch either through messages, photos, videos, voice notes, video calls, etc.

This application offers several advantages to users and is constantly updated, which makes new tools available, as well as some tricks that you can apply to make it more fun.

WhatsApp, how to send an animated heart in your chats. Photo: Pixabay



How to animate heart emojis

On this occasion, we will tell you how to animate the heart emojis so that you can send them to whoever you want, be it your partner or best friend. So take note so that you surprise friends or family in this way.

The first thing you should know is that this tool is available on WhatsApp web and WhatsApp mobile and consists of when you send a heart emoji, regardless of the color, it will appear larger and begin to beat.

At the moment this option is only available animation in the beta version of WhatsApp and for it to work, you must send only one heart, not several at the same time.

To activate it follow these steps:

Download TestFligth from the Play Store.

Apply for a position to be part of the beta testers of WhatsApp.

Click accept and wait for WhatsApp beta to install on your cell phone.

Once installed you just have to enter a chat and send any heart emoji.

Ready, now you can see how it increases in size and simulates as if it were beating.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp: how to apply the law of ice to a contact without blocking it

It is only worth clarifying that to be part of the WhatsApp beta version testers, there is a long waiting line, especially if you use iPhone, but one of the advantages is that you will be one of the first to be able to use all the updates that WhatsApp pitch as time goes by.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp will let group administrators delete any message

So now you know, if you want to surprise someone by sending them a different heart than they are used to, you can try this option. Just remember that for it to work, you must only send one heart of any color.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.