What well-known actress wanted to be part of the cast of “Friends” but was rejected? – Tvshow – 12/25/2021

When the production of the popular series began, there were many actors and actresses who tried to stay with one of the six protagonists of Friends. That was said by the creators of the series in the special that premiered on HBOMax.

Among the candidates who auditioned for one of the roles was Kristin davis, who a couple of years later was chosen to be part of the cast of another well-known series: Sex and the City.

“Is it true that you came very close to being chosen to play Monica?”, I ask James corden during an interview with the actress on her show The Late Show with James Corden. “I don’t think it can be said that I was very close, rather I was one of the 8000 women who went to audition for Monica and the one who won it was Courteney coxDavis replied before telling an anecdote with the star of Friends.

Kristin Davis auditioned for the role of Monica on the series “Friends.” Photo: Archive

At the time, Davis and Cox were friends. “At that time, Courteney and I were in the same yoga class and we used to spend a lot of time together because we were actresses out of work, waitresses and stuff,” she recalled about her beginnings in the acting world. “After every class always we got together, “he added.

“One day Courteney comes over and says, ‘Guys, do you want to come with me to buy a car?’ And we all said, ‘Wow, buy a car?’ He felt that he had done very well, that he was even thinking of buying a Porsche, “said the actress. “And that pilot was Friends and it really worked very well, “he concluded.

Davis wasn’t the only actress to nearly land a role on Friends. Tea Leoni turned down the role of Rachel Green to act in the sitcom The Naked Truth (The harsh reality) and because of this Jennifer Aniston was summoned.

Also the role of Phoebe Buffay had been proposed to Ellen Degeneres, who rejected it because he was already planning his own show and, also, because the producers told him that Phoebe’s character should sing and she did not want to.