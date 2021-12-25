What to see today on TV? Saturday December 25, 2021 | TV

10.00 / Sundance

‘The delicacy’

France, 2011 (108 minutes). Directors: David and Stéphane Foenkinos. Performers: Audrey Tautou, François Damiens.

A light-air romantic comedy that shows a woman’s rebirth to life and love. The images of The delicacy, Accompanied by a musical coating that becomes suffocating, they offer some glimpses of ingenuity, especially thanks to good ellipsis handling.

11.00 / The 2

Mass, blessing ‘urbi et orbi’ and concert

One of the most traditional Christmas events comes to La 2, the Christmas concert of the RTVE Symphony Orchestra and Choir, conducted by Miguel Guerra, with works by Rossini, Dvorák, Tchaikovsky and Johann Strauss, among others. Previously, the 2 will have delivered the Christmas mass (11.00), from the Chapelle du Christ-Souverain-Prêtre, in France, and the blessing urbi et orbi (12.00).

12.40 / AXN White

‘Source’

Inception. USA, 2010 (150 minutes. Director: Christopher Nolan. Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Joseph Gordon-Lewitt.

Through an elaborate intrigue and some ostentatious images, Christopher Nolan threads a story that lives in the world of dreams, where some individuals penetrate to appropriate the subconscious of the sleeper. While embarking on various narrative levels, Nolan plays the card of fleeing the dreamy and showing the interior of dreams as a realistic place, with its own rules, but always recognizable.

15.20 / Neox

‘Shrek’

United States, 2001 (87 minutes). Directors: Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson.

One of the recent legends of animated cinema. Shrek it has soon become a classic, thanks to its clever satire of icons and the codes of children’s stories. Also for his prodigious imagination that manages to start the most intense laughter enjoyed in many years. Shrek is a terrifying ogre who sees his tranquility disturbed when an invasion of fairytale characters who have been expelled from his kingdom by an evil earl comes upon him. A marvel

17.45 / Movistar Drama

‘Atonement’

Atonement. United Kingdom-France, 2007 (117 minutes). Director: Joe Wright. Cast: Keira Knightley, James McAvoy, Vanessa Redgrave, Saoirse Ronan.

The British Joe Wright is not paid much attention from the critics, but he has already delivered a good handful of excellent films such as Pride and Prejudice, The Soloist Y Hanna, in addition to Atonement, a torn and painful film that reveals a metanarrative reflection to combine true stories with others perhaps imagined. Wright mercilessly squeezes characters united by love, pain and guilt complex, and includes in the footage a gigantic sequence shot, as elaborate as it is memorable, that literally perplexes.

21.30 / The 1

A review of the year 2021

Washington (United States), 04/07/2021.- US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the investments in the American Jobs Plan in the South Court Auditorium of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA 07 April 2021. President Biden delivered remarks and answered questions about corporate tax raises. (United States) EFE / EPA / Leigh Vogel / POOL Leigh Vogel (EFE)

Space Weekly report covers the most outstanding events of the year the report 2021: at the inflection point. A work that will address the arrival of the variant of the virus, omicron, the victory of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the early elections in the Community of Madrid, the departure of Pablo Iglesias from the government, the change of cycle in Germany with the departure of Merkel and the arrival of Joe Biden to the presidency of the United States, among other events.

21.30 / Movistar Comedy

‘Love actually’

United Kingdom, 2003 (130 minutes). Director: Richard Curtis. Cast: Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Laura Linney, Colin Firth.

The directorial debut of Richard Curtis, a screenwriter of hits like Four Weddings and a Funeral Y The diaryof Bridget Jones proposes a journey through several parallel stories, all of them moved by the motor of loving feeling. Some fun, others romantic, they form an entertaining puzzle that is nourished by the good work of the actors and the many songs that populate its soundtrack.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Holidays in Rome’

Roman Holiday. USA, 1953 (113 minutes). Director: William Wyler. Performers: Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn, Eddie Albert.

The great William Wyler plunges into the territories of classic comedy, of a cinema long dead. A princess full of courtly life runs away from the palace and walks through the streets of Rome with an American journalist. They are Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, so you can start enjoying yourself. Wyler’s camera elegance, which follows his characters almost modestly, and the script by Ian McLellan Hunter and John Dighton do the rest. If many presumably wise young directors saw her …

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘Elysium’

USA, 2013 (109 minutes). Director: Neill Blomkamp. Cast: Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley, Alice Braga.

After the remarkable political parable underlying a science fiction film like District 9, Neill Blomkamp relapsed into the genre with a futuristic story that also addressed social issues: the division between the rich who inhabit a luxurious space station and the poor who huddle together on a devastated Earth.

22.00 / DMAX

Journey to the cradle of Christianity

DMAX offers viewers a trip to the Middle East that will culminate in the cradle of Christianity to investigate the origins of Jesus, his legacy and the keys to the Bible. A special themed night that will begin at 10pm with the episode dedicated to unraveling the secrets of the series’ Bible Dismantling History: The 7 Wonders and that will continue with the broadcast of the miniseries The untold story of Jesus Christ.

22.05 / The 1

‘La Noche D’ invites you to return to childhood

Dani Rovira leads a special delivery of The night D, that proposes to be children again at Christmas. The set will vibrate with the spectacular circus number of Circlassic and with the emotion of the musical The Lion King. In addition, among other surprises, Mariam Hernández will bring some outstanding talents with jaw-dropping talents, Edu Soto will have Omar Montes sing Christmas carols, and David Perdomo will bring gifts from Santa Claus himself.

0.10 / TCM

‘Carrie’

United States, 1976 (95 minutes). Director: Brian De Palma. Int .: Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, William Katt.

From his first films, Brian De Palma clearly showed his playful and bombastic concept of cinema, which would take him to heights such as Snake Eyes Y Femme fatale, but also to damages of the stature of Dressed to kill Y In the name of Cain. This adaptation of Stephen King’s first novel draws the gruesome story of a young woman with telekinetic powers, dominated by a fanatical and possessive mother.

