What is “Do not look up”, the new film by Leo Di Caprio?

Award-winning American filmmaker Adam McKay premieres tomorrow through the Netflix platform “Don’t look up”, film of black humor that, through the protagonists of Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence In the roles of two low-key astronomers who discover an asteroid heading for Earth with fatal consequences for humanity, he outlines an intelligent social and political critique of contemporary denialist phenomena.

McKay, recognized for his work as a director in “The big bet” (2015) -which earned him an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay- and “The Vice President: Beyond Power” (2018), adds a new title to a recent trajectory characterized by the tragicomic lens with which he chooses to look at and dismantle events and political figures in his country that orbit corruption, crises and infamy.

It is that just as in the peculiar “The big bet” explains the behind the scenes of the deep financial crisis of 2008 and in “The vice president…” offers a portrait – embodied by a great Christian bale– of the repudiated Dick Cheney, this time the director is situated in a very contemporary terrain that points against the excess of skepticism and the “Trumpist” style of exercising power.

Meryl Streep as Jane Orlean, the President of the United States.

For that, McKay – another faithful partner of the actor Will ferrell in the field of comedy – again summoned a cast of acclaimed Hollywood stars to bring to life this plot that screams for the survival of common sense and good sense.

There they lead DiCaprio and Lawrence, Oscar winners, such as Dr. Randall Mindy and his student, Kate Dibiansky, who during their work at an observatory find a comet the size of Mount Everest that, according to their calculations, will impact planet Earth in just six months.

Amid the natural existential despair in the face of such a discovery, the story fires at a frantic pace as the pair of researchers, with the company of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob morgan), they go out of their way to install the theme and give humanity a chance to prepare for catastrophe.

In this unfolding of the events, the story opens two fronts in which the protagonists and their precarious group of followers fight: the politician and the media, two strong counterweights in the mission of convincing the public of the inevitable collision.

First appears another proper name of the industry, such as the legendary Meryl streep, in the role of Janie Orlean, the president of the United States, who with her son-chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), make up a mocking and sad mime of the right-wing governments and the use of relevant issues and critical to the future of society solely for electoral benefit or to hide scandals.

It is a position that is not surprising on the part of McKay, a militant democrat of the candidacies of the socialist Bernie Sanders in his attempts to reach the Executive in 2016 and 2020, which in the same vein makes room in the film for the role of the media, a topic discussed since time immemorial but even more so since the rise of fake news at a global level.