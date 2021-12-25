Waitress reveals secrets of Hollywood stars on TikTok

In the past few hours, Bond’s video went viral, garnering more than 2.7 million views.

One of the big stars he attended was Lady Gaga, whom he described as “extremely kind.”

The worst rating was Judd Apatow, filmmaker and comedian: a “rude” diner.

Both Apatow and his wife, the actress Leslie mann, were rated by Bond 1 out of 10.

“I wanted them to like them, but they were so rude,” Bond said. “Maybe they were just having a bad day.”

At no point in the video did Bond reveal which Los Angeles restaurant he worked at, but did say that he had been at this particular establishment for five years, where he served its fair share of superstars.

The waitress was much more complimentary for the Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, who dined at the restaurant with their two daughters.

“So casual, so beautiful, so polite,” he said. “I would like to be in your marriage. 10/11”.

He also praised the actress Anna Faris, whom he described as one of the “kindest and most wonderful people in the world.”

As for Keanu Reeves, said the “Matrix” star was “humble” and that she “left him a big tip”, while drew Barrymore it was “a ray of sunshine.”

Bond gave a 6/10 rating to both the singer Drake (which was “okay”) as the television producer of “American Horror Story” Ryan murphy, whom he described as “super intimidating” but a “great tip giver”.

Several viewers, after watching the video, left comments saying that they had also had interactions with the aforementioned celebrities.

Several commenters claimed that they had pleasant encounters with Lady Gaga, Ryan Gosling, and Eva Mendes.

A production assistant also said that they had worked with Anna Faris and found her “great.”