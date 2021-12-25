VIDEO: Newly discovered comet Leonard is captured approaching the Sun for the first time in 80,000 years

On January 3, C / 2021 A1 will pass 90 million kilometers from the Sun, more than half the distance between the Sun and our planet.

NASA telescopes have managed to capture a small fraction of the long path of Comet Leonard before it approaches the Sun next January for the first time in about 80,000 years.

The video, which shows the comet gliding diagonally across the sky, is the result of a sequence of animated images recorded by the SoloHI Heliospheric Image Sensor aboard NASA’s SolO science satellite and the European Space Agency between the 17th and the 17th. Decembre 19th.

Comet C / 2021 A1 or Leonard, discovered by American astronomer Gregory J. Leonard January 3, 2021, stands out for its hyperbolic trajectory and its long orbital period. The star, of a kilometer wide, it takes about 40,000 years to reach its furthest point from the Sun, which means that its next visit – if the comet does not change its trajectory – will be in about 80,000 years.

On January 3, 2022, C / 2021 A1 will pass 90 million kilometers from the Sun, more than half the distance that separates the star king from our planet.

Last December, the comet, considered the brightest of 2021, reached its closest point to Earth, at only 35,005,384 kilometers, and could be observed with the naked eye.