Verstappen presents a sports car to ‘Checo’ Pérez

Christmas came early for the pilots of Red bullthe Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez and the dutch Max verstappensince both made their exchange prior to the Christmas Eve dinner, where the world champion Formula 1 He gave the man from Guadalajara a Honda NSX sports car.

‘Mad Max’ was the first to deliver his gifts, surprising ‘Checo’ with a letter thanking him for his support in defeating Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) in the recently completed Formula 1 World Championship and as a token of gratitude I would give him a sports carplus a giant glass.

This goes well with tequila, ”Pérez commented upon receiving a giant glass from Max Verstappen.

The surprises did not stop for the Mexican, since after receiving the cup, Verstappen presented him with another smaller gift revealing that this was the Honda NSX, but in a scale model.prompting laughter from ‘Checo’, who proceeded to deliver his gifts.

The pilot from Guadalajara handed a prank packet to Max, with a fake nose and a spyglass to avoid touching Hamilton’s car again, as happened in the Brazilian GPan incident that cost the Dutchman a fine of 50 thousand euros.

In addition to the joke pack, The Mexican gave Verstappen a photograph courtesy of Antonio Pérez Garibay, father of ‘Checo’where the three appear together after concluding the Grand Prix of Mexico at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

