Universal + joins DirecTV’s offer

From December 24 to January 2 inclusive, customers will be able to access a free opening of the contents of Universal +. In this way, users of the pay television service and the regional streaming platform will be able to enjoy the programming of the new package free of charge, according to the contracted plan.

The package will include Universal Premiere, which will bring productions that will be seen for the first time in Latin America. It will include titles like La Brea, the mystery surrounding a surprising sinking in an interception of the city of Los Angeles and the struggle of those on the surface to rescue them.

According to reports from Nielsen, this series in its premiere chapter had more than 15 million views in the United States. Cardinal, a series starring Billy Campbell, a detective who races against time to catch a serial killer before he kills his next victim.

On the other hand, Universal Cinema It is a space with the highest grossing films in Hollywood, such as Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, the thriller MA, starring Octavia Spencer, The first man on the moonstarring Ryan Gosling and The reason to be with you: A New Journey, starring Dennis Quaid, among others.

While Universal Comedy, is the place of comedies, with premieres and original content such as Mr. Mayor, starring Ted Danson as a millionaire who discovers that he is unprepared for his new role as mayor; Upright, which narrates how by accident, two boys find themselves in the task of transporting a piano through the desert and all the unexpected situations that are found on its way.

Universal Crime is the destination for fans of crime and mystery stories, with hundreds of hours of content in various formats, such as In Ice Cold Blood, a series about real-life cases where prominent actor Ice-T leads us by the hand through the investigation of each crime and License to Kill, on cases of patients endangered by health professional claims. A show hosted by Dr. Terry Dubrow known for his participation in the series Botched.

And finally, Universal Reality brings the dramatic and scandalous moments of reality TV, all in one place. The best of unscripted programming from the United States and Latin America, such as the show Songland in which unknown songwriters present their songs to major music stars like John Legend, Jonas Brothers, Meghan Trainor, One Republic and more.

Thus DirecTV Y DirecTV GO They thus reaffirm their strategy of providing consumers with a complete solution to access the best entertainment, with products that suit their needs and preferences, offering live content, with linear channels and On Demand at any time and place, from various devices.