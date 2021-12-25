True Person of the Year: Britney Spears

The name of Britney Spears is synonymous with pop culture and to show the generations that have followed his career since day one he presented his success “… Baby One More Time” in 1998. This 2021 her fans showed that they are there for her but not in the musical but as a person.

This year the Princess of Pop was released from a guardianship that she had been serving since 2008 at the hands of her father, Jamie spears. Despite the fact that some media already had their candidates as celebrities of the year, Britney Spears undoubtedly deserved this crown.

During an appearance on June 23, the singer showed her desire to be released from this guardianship, also shared that she had been subjected to medication, psychological evaluations and generated trauma by her father who has had control of her for 13 years.

An IUD, signing of forced contracts, not being able to dispose of her own fortune and have control of her social networks, were some of the situations that Spears did not make fair. It was time to stop his own father’s abuse.

What happened prior to being a ward?

The images of Britney Spears shaved, hitting a car with an umbrella and more, they became the most distributed in the world in 2007 before the virality of social networks.

The “disastrous” presentation of the VMAS, the launch of Blackout (considered the best album of Britney) and the fight with Kevin Federline for the custody of their children were the spearhead for what would happen in 2008.

Between internment in psychiatric hospitals and the harassment of paparazzi, a decision was made: to remain under the guardianship, but not of anyone, but of his father Jamie Spears.

It all exploded in 2019, eleven years after the guardianship was authorized, when Britney Spears canceled his concert residency called Britney: Domination in January of that year claiming his father’s health problems. The followers did not believe this version and months later she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital again while her father enjoyed playing golf and going to events.

How did #FreeBritney come about?

Since 2019 a portal called FreeBritney.net in which for the first time it was discussed why the singer does not need a guardianship claiming that although Britney was on tour or presenting music the reality is that she only did what they ordered.

During the twelve years of Spears’ tutelage, she has repeatedly toured the world, released several albums, and worked on a variety of television shows. Her conservators decide whether or not she works, since she cannot enter into contracts on her own because legally she is not her own person. Britney Spears needs permission from her curators to leave her home or spend some of her own money, ”the website reads.

The hashtag #FreeBritney became a global trend in April 2019 being used by figures such as Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Cher. At first it was not taken so seriously outside of the fandom of Spears but in 2020 and 2021 this movement became key.

📽: #FreeBritney | After a documentary that addresses what the “Princess of Pop” has suffered, Miley Cyrus, Bette Midler and other celebrities show support for #Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/VwrnpKFbIz – @ diario24horas (@ diario24horas) February 10, 2021

On this website they document step by step what has happened to the movement since it emerged.

In addition to this, documentaries have been released, the most controversial was Framing Britney Spears which analyzes the rise of the singer and the most difficult moments of her career, including guardianship.

What happened the day Britney was officially released?

On November 12, Britney Spears and her followers received good news as a Los Angeles superior court judge ruled that the guardianship to which the singer was subject must end.

“The court finds that guardianship of the person and property of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” said Judge Brenda J. Penny.

After five months of being in court and the lawyer came to his defense Mathew rosengart, the singer won her freedom in which she can decide on medical, financial and personal issues, something she could not do since 2008.

He failed of Brenda J. Penny It happened after the lawyers of Britney and his father Jamie spears issue their testimonies.

Britney Spears is released after 13 years under the tutelage of her father. A judge ended the singer’s guardianship, so she could make her own decisions. And so it celebrated movement #FreeBritney.https: //t.co/8YvBTOSWpL 📷: AFP pic.twitter.com/xXiSkov2el – @ diario24horas (@ diario24horas) November 13, 2021

Who conserves the goods of Spears you will need to resolve financial concerns related to the case.

Britney thanked his followers for their support through their social networks. “My God, I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m going to cry the rest of the day! The best day of my life … praise the Lord.

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever… praise the Lord… can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney 🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L – Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

On July 14, the judge Brenda penny authorized that Britney hire a lawyer.

Chose Mathew rosengart, a key figure in releasing her, who went to work from day one and on July 27, requested that she be removed from Jamie spears of the guardianship of the singer.

“They have done a good job exploiting my life, so I think this should be an open audience,” Britney declared on June 23.

Spears mentioned that she wants to start a family with her boyfriend, the dancer Sam asghari but because of his guardianship he cannot do it. Asghari He has been the person closest to her and who has shown her support in the middle of this trial.

