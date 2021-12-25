Tom Holland throws his ‘web’ against Scorsese for criticism of Marvel

Tom holland throws his spider web at the director Martin Scorsese, after he criticized the Marvel movies. “You can ask Scorsese would you like to make a movie of Marvel? ‘ But he doesn’t know how it is because he has never made one, “he said.

It should be remembered that in 2019, the Scorsese criticized the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

Related news

“I don’t see them. I’ve tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest thing to them I can think of, despite how well done they are, with the actors doing their best under the circumstances, are amusement parks “.

And although the comment is not new, Tom Holland took advantage of the success that the recent installment of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has had, to revive and respond to those comments from the direct of films, such as: The Irishman, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas and Casino.

“I did Marvel movies and also others that have been in the conversation for the Oscars, and the only difference is that one is much more expensive than the other. But the way I analyze my role, the way the director marks the story arc and the characters, it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I think they are true works of art, “he replied.

He added saying that you can still ask Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson, people who have made the kinds of movies that are worthy of an Oscar ‘and have also made superhero movies, “and they will tell you that they are the right thing to do. same, just on a different scale. ”

Follow us on Google News and receive the best information.

JG