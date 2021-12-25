Tom Holland responds to Martin Scorsese’s criticism of Marvel movies: “a different scale”

After Martin Scorsese spoke out in 2019 against Marvel’s superhero films, which he called “theme parks” and accused of not being cinema, Tom Holland, the protagonist of the film event of the year, Spiderman: No Way Home, replied to the legendary director.











“You can ask Scorsese, ‘Do you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what that is like because he’s never done one“, said the actor in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve done Marvel movies and I’ve also made tapes that have been in the Oscar conversation, and really the only difference is that one is much more expensive than the other. But the way I analyze the character, the way the director records the story arc and the characters, it’s the same, just on a different scale. So I think it is art“he added.

Also, Holland pointed out that when you’re in a Marvel production “you know that regardless of whether it is good or bad, millions of people will see it, Whereas an indie movie, if it’s not very good, no one will see it, so it comes with other levels of pressure.

“You can also ask Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson, people who have made films ‘worthy of an Oscar’, and also of superheroes, and they will tell you that they are the same, only on a different scale, “he concluded on the subject.

What did Martin Scorsese say about the Marvel movies?

During an interview with Empire In 2019, Scorsese assured that Marvel movies are well done; but nevertheless, does not consider them “cinema” because they do not capture human emotional experiences.

“I haven’t seen them, I have tried, you know? But that is not cinema. Honestly, the most I can think of about them, considering how well done they are and what a good job the actors do given the circumstances, is that they are a theme park“.

“It is not the cinema of human beings trying to transmit psychological and emotional experiences to other human beings”He added.

Then in an op-ed for The New York Times, the director reaffirmed his position:

“Many of the characteristic elements of cinema, as I understand it, are present in Marvel films“he wrote.” What does not exist is revelation, mystery or real emotional danger. There is no risk. “

Marvel productions are, according to Scorsese, like all modern film “franchises” – mass-produced films that revolve around the same character or the same universe – “calibrated, tested, modified (…) and re-modified again. until they are ready to consume. ”

In Opinion Martin Scorsese explains why he said Marvel movies aren’t cinema. “They are sequels in name, but they are remakes in spirit.” https://t.co/lyYGp2bQLV – The New York Times (@nytimes) November 5, 2019

