Tom Cruise sends Christmas details by private jet

The film, titled for now “Mission Impossible: Lybra”, is directed by Christopher McQuarrie under the production of Paramount Pictures, the studio responsible for the saga. Photo: AFP Agency

Tom Cruise may be very demanding and temperamental when he works, but they say that when he is off he is the most special person with his work team. That is why the most recent detail that the movie star had with him is not surprising. crew from Mission Impossible, the film that is about to finish shooting in Europe.

The actor surprised the production by giving them a cake from his favorite Los Angeles store. That involved sending the detail on a private jet, which flew from California to London with 300 cakes made in the aforementioned bakery, as revealed by The Sun newspaper.

“Tom wanted to give the Mission Impossible team a gift for Christmas and decided that they would only serve cakes from his favorite bakery in Los Angeles,” explained the source to the English newspaper.

“He arranged with the shop to make 300 cakes and then sent them to the UK on his jet.” And beyond wanting to show off, the actor actually enjoys doing these types of activities. “It’s quirky, but Tom is an incredibly generous person and I wanted to do something special for everyone who has worked on the film with him,” someone close to the team told The Sun.

In the past, Cruise has sent cakes to many of his friends no matter where in the world he is. The cake that the actor chooses is one of white chocolate with coconut, made by his friends, the owners of Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California. Each cake costs 99 dollars, that is, approximately 390,000 Colombian pesos.