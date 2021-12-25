Three very short Christmas movies to stream

Comes the Christmas and with it one of the best times to enjoy family and affections, all adorned by specially decorated trees and the songs that always sound at parties. Santa claus and his reindeer They are ready to fly and leave many gifts for the little ones that maintain that illusion so beautiful to see. Everything is dressed in a very special color and streaming platforms are not immune to this situation.

Christmas movies? Of course! They feed the spirit of this age and make us enjoy the most unlikely fantasies that connect with the best part of us. And the little ones really enjoy it. Therefore, taking advantage of streaming services to watch this kind of content is a very smart decision for this time of year. Here we recommend three short and emotional tapes.

+3 short Christmas movies to stream

3. The Claus Family

When his grandfather falls ill, Jules discovers his family’s magical legacy and realizes that the only hope of saving Christmas is in his hands. Exclusive premiere of Netflix! It’s a wholesome family movie that tackles important issues while keeping the holiday spirit. Duration time? 96 minutes. Starring Jan Decleir, Mo Bakker, Stefaan Degand, and Eva van der Gucht.

2. An Unforgettable Christmas

A famous celebrity needs a break, so he drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way there, a snowstorm knocks her off the road and she crashes. When she comes to, she has amnesia and a friendly passerby greets her. It is a title that you can enjoy in Prime Video. The film stars Mira Sorvino and Cameron Mathison. It lasts 86 minutes.

1. Shrek Gray Ogre Christmas

Just as Shrek sets out to relax with his new family and live happily ever after, the most joyous of celebrations arrives, upsetting the plans of the most famous ogre in movie history. With the stellar voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz. It is a Christmas special that has a duration of 28 minutes of pure comedy with the addition that it is carried out by the creations of Dreamworks. Enjoy it in Netflix.

