Those that Chivas charges for advertising on his shirt and does not use it in reinforcements

Chivas makes large amounts of money through sponsorships, but does not spend on reinforcements.

December 24, 2021 · 2:51 p.m.

Exactly two weeks from the start of the 2022 Clausura tournament, Chivas continues without presenting any reinforcement, and criticism begins to fall increasingly hard on the directive headed by Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez.

According to media such as El Universal, Roberto Alvarado I would no longer be convinced to abandon Blue Cross to join Chivas, which would leave out the play Guadalajara, which has not been able to hit any of its winter pumps.

The issue seems to be economic, however, according to information from journalist Ignacio Suárez, Chivas He would charge about 70 million pesos just for the advertising that appears on the front of his shirt, and according to other sources such as the journalist Francisco Vela, Chivas could charge up to 120 million pesos per season for such sponsorship.

The players that Chivas has lost due to not being able to pay them

So far the winter market, Chivas has lost the signing of Sebastian Cordova, who ended up signing with the Tigers, plus he could lose the signing of Roberto Alvarado, Rodolfo Pizarro and Jürgen Damm, who have also sounded to reinforce Chivas.

