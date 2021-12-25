This would be the ranking of the 100 best players in history

Cristiano Ronaldo was located in eighth position

December 25, 2021 · 2:29 PM

The prestigious British newspaper The Guardian presented its list with the 100 best players of 2021 as usual in each year and Robert Lewandowski was at the top followed by the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Egyptian Mohamed Salah in third place.

In addition to La Pulga, there were also five other representatives from Albicelestes: Lautaro Martínez (30 °), Ángel Di María (32 °), Rodrigo De Paul (46 °), Emiliano Esque Martínez (52 °) and Julián Álvarez (91 °).

This vote has been carried out since 2012, when it was released with Messi’s election at the top of the list. The former Barcelona footballer was also chosen the best of the year in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. This is the fourth time he is in second place (2014 and 2016 he was located behind Cristiano Ronaldo and in 2020 he also won the scepter Lewandowski) and in only one opportunity he positioned himself in third place (2018) when Luka Modric was selected the best of the year and Cristiano was second.

As reported by the media in question, for the 2021 edition there was a jury of 219 personalities who cast 8,760 votes to determine the result since each one must present their 40 best of the year. Among the last names of the jury there were 24 former footballers such as Javier Zanetti, as well as coaches, reporters, chroniclers, correspondents and editors. Each of those in charge of choosing the winners was sent a list of 300 league players from all continents.

For almost a decade, only one more Argentine besides Messi was able to break into the Top Ten: Sergio Agüero was chosen the 9th best player in the world in 2015 and was 10th in the 2013 and 2014 editions.

TOP TEN AND THE SOUTH AMERICANS

1- Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich – Poland)

2- Lionel Messi (PSG – Argentina)

3- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool – Egypt)

4- Karim Benzema (Real Madrid – France)

5- Jorginho (Chelsea – Italy)

6- Kylian Mbappé (PSG – France)

7- Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund – Norway)

8- Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United – Portugal)

9- N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea – France)

10- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City – Belgium)

13- Neymar (PSG – Brazil)

19- Luis Suárez (Atlético Madrid – Uruguay)

30- Lautaro Martínez (Inter – Argentina)

31- Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid – Brazil)

32- Ángel Di María (PSG – Argentina)

44- Marquinhos (PSG – Brazil)

46- Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético Madrid – Argentina)

52- Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa – Argentina)

58- Thiago Silva (Chelsea – Brazil)

67- Alisson (Liverpool – Brazil)

68- Casemiro (Real Madrid – Brazil)

75- Ederson (Manchester City – Brazil)

80- Firmino (Liverpool – Brazil)

83- Duván Zapata (Atalanta – Colombia)

87- Luis Diaz (Porto – Colombia)

91- Julián Álvarez (River Plate – Argentina)

97- Fabinho (Liverpool – Brazil)