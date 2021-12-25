This is the disease that Doña Cuquita suffers after the death of Vicente Fernández

Doña Cuquita It caused concern of her relatives and followers after it became known that she is ill, just a few weeks after the death of her husband, Vicente Fernández.

While Vicente Fernandez He remained hospitalized, Doña Cuquita had to undergo medical attention for a health problem; but the lady managed to get ahead, as she seemed to be well.

However, the gastroenterologist, Gabriel Galván, revealed that the health of El Charro de Huentitán’s wife is not entirely good.

“Alejandra (Fernández]) brings her short. Cuquita is very ‘I’m fine’ because she is very strong, but she really does battle a little with her digestive system,” the doctor said in an interview for Al Rojo Vivo, however, He did not clarify what condition he has or give details of what his symptoms are.

How many years had Doña Cuquita been married to Vicente Fernández?

The beautiful couple had a relationship of almost 58 years of marriage, as they were married on December 28; However, plans for a large party were cut short by the death of the singer.

