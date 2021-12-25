This is how celebrities celebrated Christmas and share photos

Christmas arrived and celebrities celebrated with family, friends and even pets.

Salma Hayek He spent Christmas with the family in France and shared a photo of the toast with his nieces.

Maluma He surprised by sharing a blurred photo where you can distinguish that he kisses a mysterious woman, which sparks rumors that the Colombian who has found love.

Shakira He celebrated with his family and even showed off his rabbit Toby with a cute photo where the big ear wears a Santa hat.

Another who celebrated with everything and the pet was Alejandro Fernandez Jr. who sent the best wishes with his wife Alexia Hernández who showed off her bulging belly in anticipation of their first daughter and of course Marco Aurelio, the couple’s puppy, also accompanied them.

Although the Pinal family does not live easy moments due to the hospitalization of Silvia, her granddaughter Michelle Salas He thanked those who care about his grandmother and shared some photographs where he appears next to a large Christmas tree.

Carlos rivera She showed that she also has culinary skills and shared a series of photos while preparing the turkey for Christmas dinner.

The Kardashian spent it as a family, Kim shared a photo where she is surrounded by her mother Kris Jenner, her sister Khloé Kardashian and their children; all in pajamas.

The Colombian women Sofia Vergara He shared that he spent Christmas night with his family and friends, in several photos that he shared on networks, the Colombian was able to do so with his partner, Joe Manganiello; his son ManoloM and even his puppy.

Football player Raul Jimenez He spent a Christmas with his family with his wife Daniela, his daughter and their two puppies, the forward shared a funny photo of how they spent it.