This is Brad Pitt’s degree of study

Brad Pitt is one of the most loved and coveted actors in the world. His talent, gifts and charisma have led him to obtain great recognition for almost 20 years, but for this he had to go through many stages in his life.

There are many celebrities who ventured into other areas. Pitt For example, like Hugh Jackman and Denzel Washington, to name different recognized figures, they had a previous passion that forced by the fame that stalked them, they put aside: we talked about journalism, although they never practiced formally.

Brad Pitt He began training at Kickapoo High School, Missouri, where he grew up with his parents and siblings. Until he decided on the job where he is known today, Pitt went through several jobs and an unfinished career: He leaned into journalism at Columbia University, but dropped out just a few weeks before finishing them to move to California, with the full conviction that he wanted to dedicate himself to acting.

For William Bradley PittAs his birth certificate says, they were not easy beginnings, and he worked as a limousine driver and even as a waiter. Over time, he rose to great roles that nominated him as one of the most important actors in the United States: Thelma and Louis was his great opportunity and he did not miss it; then with Seven Years in Tibet, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and of course Once upon a time (a film that earned him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor).

Brad Pitt It could possibly have been what he wanted and he made good decisions in taking the acting path that led to him being a beauty icon as well. At 58, he is one of the most coveted men by women in the world who are waiting for his films to see him.