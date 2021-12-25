This app to connect with God raised millions from SoftBank, Kris Jenner and Bublé

This week, the Glorify mobile app, who is dedicated to helping people strengthen their daily connection with God, announced the closing of a Series A investment round for US $ 40 million.

It was led by a16z, with the participation of SoftBank Latin America Fund, K5 Global, and prominent individual investors including Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Michael Ovitz, Michael Bublé, Jason Derulo, the founders of Candy Crush, among others.

Currently, Glorify has a presence in Mexico, Ecuador and Brazil and also has plans to reach all Latin America since, as explained by the startup, in the region, 80% of the adult population is Christian.

“Latin America has enormous potential for the use of the platform. In Argentina, for example, the proportion is 48% of believers “, says the startup in an official statement.

“When we met with investors, it became clear to us that we had managed to serve the needs of so many people in these difficult times that we are living in,” said Ed Beccle, co-founder of Glorify.

“Much of what is out there does not resonate with people today. But with Glorify, we have created an experience that not only helps Christians maximize their daily worship time in a way that suits their lifestyle. and personal needs, but also enables young and old to open up to a more spiritual life “, Beccle adds and anticipates that with the capital his company will scale its operations and expand its payroll of employees on an international scale; and it will also create new and exclusive content for your app.

What is Glorify for?

The mobile app aims to help people combat anxiety, sleep better, and support your overall well-being through faith . In addition, it has functions of reflection and daily devotion to support and advance daily faith.

On the other hand, users can enjoy short Bible passages, reflections, music, prayers, and meditations to help you walk your own spiritual path to faith.

How to download Glorify?