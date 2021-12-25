They used in Health for payroll 3.8 million pesos of support for children under 6 years and Chihuahua Crece Contigo 2020

In the Survey collected by the Bank of Mexico in December, the private sector predicts that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will have an increase of 5.59% in 2021, a figure lower than the one forecast a month ago (5.65%) and the anticipated point estimate by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) (6.3%) in the General Criteria of Economic Policy 2022 (CGPE-22) (September 8, 2021). For 2022, it calculates that GDP will continue to advance, but at a slower pace, considering a growth of 2.79% (the same as last month), data below the specific value advanced by the SHCP (4.1%) in CGPE-22.

At the end of 2021, the exchange rate of the national currency in relation to the US dollar was forecast to be 20.97 pesos per dollar (ppd), higher than the previous month (20.89 ppd). By the end of 2022, it is expected at 21.51 ppd, higher than predicted in the previous month (21.32 ppd). Job. The forecast of job creation for 2021 is proposed in an expansion of 730 thousand jobs (693 thousand in November). For 2022, an increase of 464 thousand people is forecast, lower than the estimate for 2021, but higher than that calculated a month ago (442 thousand).

It is noted that the level of inflation in 2021 ends at 7.63%, higher than the 7.20% that was anticipated last month; that is, more than double the inflation target (3.0%) and above the variability interval (2.0 – 4.0%) established by Banxico. For 2022, it is forecast to decrease to 4.22% (4.12% a month ago); so it would remain above the target parameters and the range of variability.

According to analysts, the main risks to economic growth are: i) domestic political uncertainty; ii) problems of public insecurity; iii) inflationary pressures in the country; iv) other problems such as the lack of rule of law; v) uncertainty about the internal economic situation; vi) the absence of structural change in Mexico; and, vii) weakness in the domestic market.