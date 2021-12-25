They reveal that Jim Carrey was trained by the CIA for the role

Learn interesting facts about The Grinch, who became a legend after the movie starring Jim Carrey.

USA.- The Grinch has become an icon of the Christmas, and like Santa Claus, this character is fondly remembered every December.

However, the performance of Jim Carrey It was also elementary for this green character created by the Theodor Seuss Geisel, known by the pseudonym Dr. Seuss, have such a strong impact, since although it originated in the 1950s, it was until 2000 that the character whose heart is “twice as small as normal” gained great relevance and ironically became a Christmas symbol.

However, few know how difficult it was for Jim Carrey playing this character, which required the actor to be trained by the CIA to bring said anti-Christmas icon to life.

Why Jim Carrey Required CIA Training to Play The Grinch

Even if The Grinch now is one of the favorite Christmas movies, The film was in danger of not materializing, as revealed by the producer of the film, Brian Grazer, in an interview with the Daily beast, the production had to turn to a specialist agent in torture trained by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to advise Carrey.

The CIA guys helped Jim cope with the prosthetics, makeup plasters and wigs that he wore for the 92 days of the shoot. And the thing is that the work he did was extremely demanding, since in addition to the long days of makeup he had to undergo, the actor assured that it was torture to have the latex applications.

“It was a real challenge because I was buried in makeup, my eyes were covered and my hands had very long fingers in them. Things like that …”, he detailed a few years ago in an interview with Universal Studios.

Even the director said that after the first day of filming, Jim Carrey assured that he could not survive if he wore the Grinch’s makeup for the following weeks. The actor also stressed that it was like being tortured, so “I could not bear it and that I would not make the movie.”

This is how the producer decided that Carrey was supposed to receive training from a CIA agent that prepared the officers to survive the torture in case they were caught.

The coach was in charge of teaching the actor all kinds of tools and techniques to distract himself and thus be able to work with the suit that kept him “imprisoned.”

Who would have played The Grinch not to be Jim Carrey?

According to Cosmopolitan magazine, the casting was attended by celebrities such as Jack nicholson and Eddie Murphy, but it was Jim who got the role after he had an encounter with Audrey Seuss, widow of Theodor Seuss Geisel (creator of the character) and who had the rights.

It is also important to note that Jim Carrey managed to convince her to make the film inspired by her husband’s book, and after a battle for the rights to the story that lasted two years, the film finally got underway.

For her part, Audrey Seuss indicated that the film would only stand if Carrey played The Grinch.

From two decades ago, The Grinch it has become one of the most watched movies around Christmas time.

