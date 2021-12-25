they are the famous who left this year

March

Ricardo Gonzalez “Brush”He passed away on March 8 at the age of 75. A month before his death, the famous TV clown had undergone spinal surgery during which cancer was detected. The actor had been in intensive care for heart failure and pneumonia.

A day later the first actress transcended Isela Vega cancer victim, a disease he fought for a month. He was 81 years old.

Eulalio Cervantes Galarza “Sax “, member of the band Damn neighborhood, died on March 14 at age 52 from the aftermath of the coronavirus. He had been hospitalized for several days due to low oxygenation.

The painter and sculptor Vicente Rojo He died on March 17 at the age of 89 due to various heart complications. He died in Mexico City.

On March 23, the executive of TV Azteca died Alberto Ciurana for aggravated case of coronavirus. He was 60 years old.

April

On April 2 the chef and host passed away Chepina Peralta at 90 years old. The famous cook died of natural causes.

On April 9, a news shook the whole world: the death of a prince Philip of Edinburgh, who passed away at the age of 99. He died of a heart problem that took him to the hospital weeks before his death.

Patrick Castillo He died on April 15 at the age of 81 from a lung infection. The Chilean-born actor had been hospitalized for several days.

A day later, the British actress of the saga of Harry Potter Helen McCrory after a long battle with cancer.

Enrique Becker, actor of The house of flowers, lost his life on April 22. His niece reported that she died of an allergic reaction to a wasp sting in Cuautla, Morelos.

May

On the 1st of this month the Oscar winner died Olympia Dukakis at 89 after months of poor health.

The first Argentine actor William Murray He passed away at age 93 on May 6 from a septic shock. His son, also an actor Rodrigo murray, had shared in 2017 that his father suffered from senile dementia, which is why he stayed away from the stage.

The actor of theater, film and television Jaime garza, died on May 14 at age 67 from complications from diabetes.