They are identical! Meet Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter

Once upon a time, one of the most popular actresses in the industry, Reese Witherspoon, and her husband, Ryan Philippe, were one of the most popular couples in Hollywood. The two were married in 1999 and share two children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe. Although Ryan and Reese appeared to be a perfect couple, the two officially parted ways in 2008 after nearly a decade of marriage. Fortunately for the Phillippe family, the divorce was amicable and they reached an agreement to share custody of both children.











© Provided by Chic Magazine

Ava Phillippe: She is Reese Witherspoon’s daughter (Photo: Getty Images)





Fifteen years later, Ava Phillippe is now 21 and ready to dominate the modeling world. The young girl has become a spitting image of her mother, Reese, and fans are patiently waiting for Ava to follow in her parents’ footsteps, though she may decide to shape her own path. Do you already know it?

Who is Avva Phillippe?

After getting married in 1999, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe welcomed their first child together, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe. Just 4 years later, the couple had another child, a boy, little Reese Phillippe.

Although the couple protected their children from the limelight during their younger years, both Ava and Deacon have become increasingly well-known socially due to their growing independent careers. While fans expected Ava to follow in her mom and dad’s footsteps, it doesn’t seem like the young lady is interested in acting.

While it may not ready for hollywood, has certainly dominated the world of modeling and fashion. Ava, who looks like her mother, Reese, has liked modeling and has pursued a career, both commercial and publishing.

The young lady got a place in the high-end fashion house, Roll you, along with other Hollywood ladies like Tessa Thompson. Ava is also the face of Reese’s fashion and lifestyle brand, ‘Draper James’. In addition to doing countless modeling jobs, Ava was part of the Paris debutante ball in 2017, where she made her official debut in society.

While the entertainment business isn’t going away anytime soon, Ava has a lot to focus on, including her future title of the University of California at Berkeley, where he just finished his second year.

Ava, named after the Hollywood legend, Ava gardner, is mostly seen posing alongside her mother on her private Instagram accounts, however she also has a fairly close relationship with her father, Ryan Phillippe.

Last Father’s Day, Ava took to Instagram to share the sweetest message. “You have always loved and supported me in whatever weirdness arises, and I am very fortunate to have a father like you. I love you so much,” Ava wrote.

It is clear that she has an excellent relationship, both with her mom and dad, and when it comes to her future, there is no doubt that Ava Phillippe will become an even larger entity than we expect.

Do you already know it?