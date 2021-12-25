These are three companies in which Warren Buffett has shares (and in which they advise investing in full inflation)

All of them meet the characteristics that the US investor affirmed that a company must have to prosper during an adverse economic scenario.

US consumer prices rose 6.8% year-on-year last month, the fastest pace since 1982, and this is partly due to the fact that the Federal Reserve – the central bank of the North American country – continues to print huge amounts of money, Yahoo Finance reported on Friday.

In this context of inflation, the American media specialized in financial information recalls that, in 1981, the investor Warren Buffett sent a letter to your shareholders explaining the two characteristics that help companies prosper during a bad economic scenario: the ability to increase prices with ease and the ability to do more business without spending too much.

According to the article’s author, Jing Pan, this means investing in businesses with few assets and pricing power. Based on this interpretation, he mentions three companies that fit this description and in which the holding company Berkshire Hathaway, whose CEO and majority shareholder is Buffett, has shares.

American Express and Coca-Cola

First, he mentions financial institution American Express, which recently demonstrated its pricing power by increasing the annual fee on its Platinum card from $ 550 to $ 695. In addition, since merchants have to pay a commission for each transaction with a company card, their income will increase as the price of goods and services rises.

In fact, it’s about the third largest stake that Berkshire Hathaway carries in its portfolio: it owns 151.6 million of its shares. The figure, based on current market value, equates to more than $ 24 billion.

Second, Pan brings to the table the name of Coca-Cola, whose products are sold around the world, noting that it has an entrenched position in the market, which gives it some pricing power.

Its largest share in the stock market

It also indicates that, in its more than 100 years of existence, the firm has managed to survive and grow in many periods of high inflation. In this sense, he recalls that Buffet has had shares since the late 1980s, detailing that his company currently owns about 400 million of its shares for an approximate value of 23.1 billion dollars.

Finally, the author of the article mentions Manzana. In his view, as inflation rises, the tech giant could “pass on higher costs to its global consumer base without worrying so much about a drop in sales volume.”

The California-based company, which has seen its shares soar more than 500% in the past five years, is Buffett’s largest share of the stock market, accounting for more than 40% of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio worth of market.

