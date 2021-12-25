These 10 actors and actresses will conquer 2022

There are still a few days until 2021 ends, but this does not prevent us from already knowing who will be on everyone’s lips during 2022.

These actors and actresses They will arrive in the new year with the certainty that 2022 will be theirs.

Not for less, all of them have projects that are already among the favorites to be widely awarded in the very next awards season or in the lists of the must-see films of the following year.

Although, nothing is written and there are many more that could give the bell, these ten interpreters are called to be the protagonists of

Margot robbie

If we talk about actors and actresses that excite us, Margot Robbie is one of the names that first come to mind.

The actress will have a 2022 madness, as he will appear in many highly anticipated projects the following year, starting with Babylon from the director Damien Chazelle; Asteroid city, the next and highly anticipated film by Wes anderson, and the next (and very mysterious) project of David O. Russell, where you will share credits with Christian bale, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy Y Robert de Niro.

Margot Robbie will be on everyone’s lips. Getty Images

Robert Pattinson

It would be almost sacrilege not to say that Robert Pattinson He will be one of the men called to become a phenomenon during 2022.

The reason? The batman, without a doubt.

The film about the Dark Knight is already one of the most anticipated films of recent times, but not only because of that dark tone that has been evidenced in its first advances, but also because of those brief indications that assure us that we are for seeing a Batman very different from any other film version.