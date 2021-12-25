The worst fiasco of Marcelo Michel Leaño that Chivas could repeat

Marcelo Michel Leaño once presented the fans as a reinforcement of Chivas.

December 24, 2021 18:41 hs

Christmas is here, it’s been 18 days since Chivas The preseason started and the board has not yet presented a single reinforcement for the 2022 Clausura tournament, despite the fact that the team has been two consecutive tournaments without getting a place in the league.

The technician Marcelo Michel Leaño has stated during the preseason that from his perspective, the squad of Chivas is complete, which would be a sign that there will be no major reinforcements for this tournament.

After losing the signing of Sebastian Cordova and the rumors that suggest that the arrival of Roberto Alvarado could fall off, Chivas could add his second consecutive tournament without adding a single reinforcement, unless Michel Leaño implement to a booster that you already presented absurdly sometime in Chivas.

The most bizarre reinforcement of Marcelo Michel Leaño in Chivas

In 2012, when Michel Leaño served as Sports Coordinator in Chivas, the club called a press conference in which with the presence of the then captain Hector Reynoso and the technician John van´t Ship, Leaño He presented the fans as his reinforcement, which could be repeated prior to the 2022 Clausura tournament.

Michel Leaño presented the fans as a reinforcement of Chivas in 2012

