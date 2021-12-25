The video of Shiloh Jolie Pitt dancing that is all the rage on the networks – Para Ti Magazine

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is a celebrity even if she doesn’t want to. Among her favorite activities is dancing and some fans discovered a video in which she is seen in one of her classes and it is already all the rage on the networks.

Shiloh jolie pitt It has been news since before he was born and lately even more, since he has significantly raised his profile, appearing with his mother and his brothers on several red carpets, on the occasion of the launch of Eternals.

Both her looks and that of her sister Zahara were commented on in all the portals of the world, alluding to how great and changed the two biggest daughters of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt .

Recently, a video appeared on the networks that went viral, where Shiloh appears in the background in one of her dance classes. And in it the 15-year-old teenager left see your talent and the passion that you put into one of your favorite activities.

The clip of Shiloh dancing was recorded at the dance studio she attends with another group of boys in California by instructor Cristian Faxola from Millennium Dance Complex, where his group of students dance The Other Side, song by SZA and Justin timberlake.

According to the medium InTouch, dancing has become Shiloh’s passion:

“He is very good at it, he loves being able to feel the music and let himself go, which is super important. He likes all styles, but the hip-hop and freestyle are his favorites“

“Angelina is impressed with Shiloh’s ability to memorize dance routines. Neither she nor Brad have that talent“, expands the publication.

