The Ushuaia restaurant that Leonardo DiCaprio visited – Sabores

Who visit Ushuaia, can’t stop passing by General Branches Warehouse. This restaurant, one of the city’s historic ones, is an emblem in itself: not only for its history, but also for having been chosen by world stars such as Leonardo Dicaprio.

To talk about its history it is necessary go back around 1900 when Joseph Solomon, born in Lebanon, arrived to the southernmost area of ​​Argentina and decided to settle. He was the one who built this place and transformed it into a meeting place for the residents of Ushuaia.

The place was a bakery, a bistro bar, a confectionery, among others. Over time, it was declared a museum and today welcomes its visitors with a classic and home-made cuisine. The kitchen opens at noon and closes at midnight.

Visitors can find classic dishes such as pumpkin or onion soup, homemade pizza, risotto, sandwiches, among others. Also bakery products that are neatly displayed in a shop window.

A place of stars

One of the hallmarks of this place is that it was visited by great stars of world cinema. According to their own owners, they passed through this place: Russell Crowe, Meg Ryan, Al Pacino, Paul Allen, Bill Gates Leonardo DiCaprio, Iñárritu, Sergio Renan and Jorge Marrale, among many others.

As they say, Leonardo DiCaprio visited this place when he was filming “The Revenant”, film that gave him his first Oscar. He did it with his parents and recorded his moment in the guestbook that the family treasures.

