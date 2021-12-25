“The setting is therapeutic and optimism the best medicine”

Pau Riba presenting “Jizàs de Natzarit” at CAT in Barcelona on Thursday 23 December. © Xavier Pintanel

EFE – Another medicine of proven efficacy, affirms the father of Catalan rock, is to go on stage, although that may not be valid for everyone, but clearly it is for him.

“For me,” says the author of Diopter– Going on stage is a therapeutic act. It doesn’t work against me. It’s in my favor “, that’s why tonight he offered his traditional Christmas show at the Center Artesà Tradicionàrius (CAT).

As can be expected from this counterculture benchmark, Pau Riba has not offered a classic Christmas show, but rather an ironic and sarcastic reading of “the story that we have been told about Jesus of Nazareth”.

In his opinion, “the whole thing that the Bible tells about an oppressed people (the Jews) in which some traitors are bought by the oppressor (Rome) is very similar to the first installments of Star Wars.”

So he has an album, a book and a show that speak of these similarities and that the singer-songwriter brings to the CAT stage annually around this time.

Pau Riba with The Mortimers presenting “Jizàs de Natzarit” at CAT in Barcelona last Thursday, December 23rd. © Xavier Pintanel

A theatrical concert that is different every year because Pau Riba introduces, with his particular sense of humor, some of the political and social events that have occurred during the last year.

Although Pau Riba has been on time for his Christmas appointment for two decades, this year has been special because a fortnight ago he announced that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and that the tumor could not be removed.

“They took time to diagnose me,” he explained to Efe. “A doctor said that it was psychosomatic and that it pointed to senile dementia, but when they finally did the CT they saw that there was a crab in the pancreas that was difficult to eradicate.”

“I have suffered very hard times – he acknowledged – especially in the hospital, but now everything is more under control and we are looking for solutions.”

One of the solutions is to stay active. According to his wife, Memi March, even before he was diagnosed with cancer, when he felt ill and they did not know why, “he was only fine on stage.”

For this reason, last November his friends organized a poetry festival in which Pau Riba performed and a few days ago he took the stage again to perform a couple of songs at the Ovidi4 concert in Vic.

Pau Riba with The Mortimers at «Jizàs de Natzarit» at CAT in Barcelona last Thursday, December 23rd. © Xavier Pintanel

After checking how good acting feels for him, Pau Riba has decided to keep his concert schedule and, after today, he has two more planned for this month of December.

He also has a new album about to be published and a book that will be published soon.

“I’m encouraged,” he confessed with a smile. “Although, to tell you the truth, I don’t know exactly how I feel because I’m very morphine and highly medicated.”

“The thing that touches me the most is not being able to eat everything,” he added without losing his smile. “I always want chocolate, but they have forbidden me everything.”

He continues to smile, but it fades and he coughs more and more, so we decided to say goodbye, but before leaving he clarifies that he is happy to have publicly explained that he suffers from cancer because he sees that people “have appreciated the frankness” and because they are receiving ” many displays of affection “.

“Also a lot of advice: some tell me they know a man who touches you with a finger and heals you, others who know of a place where they put you in a mud bath. There is everything,” and he laughs again between coughs. If good humor heals, Pau Riba will heal.