The Rock is once again a rage on Netflix but not because of Red Alert

If we talk about celebrities loved by the majority of the public, Dwayne johnson He has a privileged place on the list for having a personality and a relationship with his fans that exalt him as a figure, beyond his talents as an actor. That is why each of the productions in which he stars become guaranteed successes, as has happened again in recent days on the streaming service. Netflix.

At the beginning of November came Red alert, a film in which he shared a cast with two great stars such as Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, and obtained the best opening day for a content in the entire history of the platform. At the same time, his other film A spy and a half, of 2016, began to grow in the audience rankings, as is currently happening with another of his most popular projects.

According to the new site data FlixPatrol, to date the movie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is in the Top 10 of the most watched in streaming worldwide. It is a spin-off of the universe of Fast and furious, where the character Luke Hobbs, played by The Rock, was seen for the last time, since he was not part of the ninth installment of the saga due to his conflicts with Vin Diesel, which seem to be smoothing out rough edges.

What is it about? This previews its official synopsis: “Spin-off of the ‘Fast and Furious’ film franchise, which follows American cop Hobbs and British mercenary Shaw. In the past, Hobbs imprisoned Shaw after he tried to kill him. Now they must team up to fight the terrorist Brixton, that has a supernatural force “. It also stars Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eiza González and Helen Mirren, among others.

Tape premiered on August 2, 2019 and in total raised $ 759 million worldwide, becoming the eighth highest grossing production of the year. The reception of the public has been completely positive for the action demonstrated in its 137 minutes, but the critics gave regular opinions: 67% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 60/100 rating on Metacritic. Now he returned to Netflix for a rematch and having Dwayne johnson between their ranks was a shot that could not miss.