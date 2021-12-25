The real culprit that Pizarro does not reach Chivas and is not Amaury Vergara

José Luis Higuera would have been the culprit of Rodolfo Pizarro’s departure from Chivas.

Chivas will continue their preseason work once the Christmas break is over, and so far, the club has not announced any reinforcements for the 2022 Clausura tournament, despite the desire of a couple of footballers to reach the Flock.

One of those players is Rodolfo Pizarro, who on more than one occasion has mentioned his desire to wear the shirt of Chivas, however, everything seems to indicate that it would not reach Chivas, at least for the next tournament.

Chivas it would be difficult to pay the 2.3 million dollars that Rodolfo Pizarro I would ask to play in Chivas already with the 30% discount that according to Milenio the player would be willing to give, although that would not be the main reason for Pizarro don’t go back to Flock.

The shadow of José Luis Higuera would follow after Pizarro

One of the reasons for the departure of Rodolfo Pizarro it would have been the bad relationship he had with Jose Luis Higuera, who was part of the board and who would have accused Pizarro of being the architect of campaigns against the club, which would have filled the board with doubts around the player.

