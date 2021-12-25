The racist comment on Independence Day that could change Will Smith’s career | Film and Television

Will Smith was in the late 80s and early 90s an almost unknown actor who began to make a niche for himself in the star-system thanks to his role as The prince of Bel Air. However, the entertainment industry did not see him shot enough to star in a blockbuster blockbuster (he tried in Bad Boys and “barely” exceeded 100 million). And all because of the color of their skin (or their race, if you prefer).

This has been revealed by Dean Devlin, screenwriter of the feature film Independence Day, who has confessed that some executives of the production company (20th Century Fox) did not want Smith as the lead actor alongside Jeff goldblum. His choice was Ethan hawke which was very much in vogue in the mid 90’s.

That role was Will Smith’s stepping stone to stardom, and the film grossed hundreds of millions of dollars worldwide, becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of that summer. And everything could have changed and would have been very different if someone had heeded the racist comment that was heard in the corridors of the production company: “With a black man it will not work at the box office.”

As Devlin explained during an interview with The Playlist on the occasion of the film’s 25th anniversary, they “told us’ If you put a black actor in that role, you’re going to take our income abroad. Our argument was: Well, the movie goes of aliens, it is sure to triumph out there. “

A great answer for a comment totally out of everything that shows the intolerance of some sectors at that time of the twentieth century. But it was not the answer that changed the story but the threat of director Roland Emmerich to leave Fox without the project and take it to the competition, Universal Pictures, which at that time wanted to shoot the film at all costs.

“We were about to start filming and we still hadn’t confirmed Will and Jeff. So I thought: ‘The people at Universal are calling me every day, so give me those two actors or I’ll go with them,” explains Roland Emmerich during the same interview with The Playlist.