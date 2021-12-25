The poignant message from Checo Pérez and Red Bull to Mercedes for the Verstappen championship

Christian Horner praised the Drivers ‘Championship over the Constructors’ Championship (Photo: Kamran Jebreili / REUTERS)

A few days after getting the first place in the Drivers’ Championship With Max Verstappen, the Red Bull team continues to comment on the historic achievement. During a performance balance in the year 2021, Christian horner, team leader, downplayed the trophy won by Mercedes. And it is that he mentioned that his award has greater sporting value than that awarded to the winners of the Constructors’ Championship.

“Builders is where the money is. We are talking about millions and millions of dollars of difference between a first and second place, but the prestige of the world drivers’ championship is the most important. That’s the one you really want. That’s why it meant so much to get it. I don’t think someone from Red Bull will change our Drivers ‘World Cup for the Constructors’ World Cup.”, He assured in a video broadcast through the social networks of the red bull team.

Despite the statements, according to an estimate made by the German chain Sky Sports, the Red Bull team was one of those more money invested in repairs of the vehicles of its pilots throughout the 2021 season. It even exceeded the figures that the Mercedes team assigned together to Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Checo Pérez consolidated himself as a fundamental gear for obtaining first place in the Drivers’ Championship (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

Total, Red Bull spent EUR 4.7 million in his two stellar cars. Meanwhile, the team of Mercedes, who won the constructors’ championship prize, disbursed a total of EUR 3.9 millionHowever, spending among its flagship drivers was more balanced, since for a car of Lewis Hamilton seized EUR 1,235 million, while for Valtteri Bottas it was EUR 2.7 million.

The distribution of spending was also reflected in the results obtained by each of the groups in question. While Red Bull barely managed 585.5 points and he stayed in the second position of the constructors’ championship, Mercedes was awarded 613.5 units at the top. Likewise, with slightly faster cars, both Hamilton and Bottas consistently took the podium.

Max verstappen, on his own, he was the pilot who required the most expense when maintaining his RB13. In order for him to win the top of the drivers’ championship, it was necessary EUR 3.8 million, a figure that placed it in the third overall position. He was only beaten by rookie Mick Schumacher of Team Haas, who took first place, as well as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen won the first trophy of his career in the Drivers’ Championship, thanks to Checo Pérez (Photo: Hamad I Mohammed / REUTERS)

For its part, Red Bull’s star driver has repeatedly reiterated his admiration and thanks to Sergio Czech Perez. The same thing happens with Horner, who considers that the hiring of the Mexican was one of the best successes of the team in 2021. And it is that Pérez managed to fulfill his work as a squire throughout the season, as he appeared at key moments that brought the Dutchman closer to victory . What’s more, achieved a first place and five podiums.

“I said it during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race. For me, Czech it is a legend and what he did for me in the last race to cut the gap I had with Hamilton and defend like he did was incredible. I am sure that without him, I would not be a world champion. I owe him a lot “declared Max Verstappen.

In the last race of the season, Czech helped Max cut the seconds gap he lost during a pit stop. Lewis Hamilton led the race with an advantage of less than a second over the Mexican and 10 over the Dutch. On lap 20, Pérez managed to overtake the Englishman and helped his teammate catch up with them. Moments later Verstappen took the lead and took the long-awaited trophy.

