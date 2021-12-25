The perfect marathon for a Christmas movie afternoon

Christmas is one of the times of the year in which we most enjoy being with our friends and family. It is too cold outside and everyone knows that after-meals can be prolonged until almost dinner time. At a time when a very specific genre of films predominates, we have put together a list of films that are ideal for a Christmas movie afternoon:

1-‘Alone at home’

After a copious meal like Christmas Day, the brain doesn’t ask for too much effort, just fun from the stories we all know. Home alone It is a classic of after-dinner meals at this time of year and a perfect movie to start the marathon on a Christmas movie afternoon. In addition, the film directed by Chris Columbus loves the little ones in the house, which they see in the traps of Macaulay Culkin, an entertaining way that the craziest antics can defend a home of very unintelligent thieves.

Start time: 15:30 h

Ending time: Approx 17:15 h

Where can be seen: Disney Plus

2-‘The Holiday’

To re-engage the older ones, nothing like a romantic comedy. In The Holiday, Cameron Díaz and Kate Winslet exchange their respective homes during the Christmas holidays, sick of the love course that his life takes. What they do not imagine is that in the home of the other, they will fall in love again.

Start time: 17:15 h

Ending time: Approx 19:25 h

Where can be seen: Netflix, Prime Video

3-‘Elf’

Will Ferrell always ensures a lot of laughs. The actor plays an orphan who accidentally gets into Santa’s sack, reaching the North Pole and growing among Elves. However, being a human, he realizes when he is older that he does not fit into that magical world, so he decides to travel to New York. to get to know his family for real.

Start time: 19:25 h

Ending time: 21:05 h

Where can be seen: Amazon (Rental)

4-‘Big’

This story about growing up too fast is great for an afternoon of Christmas spirit, especially when the adult / child who plays Tom Hanks succeeds working in the toy company, knowing like no one the toys that children like him want to have or in the famous giant piano scene.

Start time: 21:05 h

Ending time: 22:40 h

Where can be seen: Disney Plus

Bonus

5-‘Catch me if you can’

If you still want more cinema, Catch Me If You Can can put the finishing touch to this afternoon / night of marathon. With the little ones already in bed, this true story about a young con man (Leonardo DiCaprio) who doesn’t want to grow up, recover that idiosyncrasy so typical of Christmas, pointing out that everyone deserves a second chance, especially those who are lost.

Start time: 22:40 h

Ending time: 01:00 h

Where can be seen: Netflix