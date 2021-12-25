The NON-familiar Christmas movies of streaming

While Christmas is completely child-centered, it doesn’t necessarily have to be unique to them, so we also gave ourselves the job of Recommend some Christmas movies that are definitely not for all audiences and that we can find in any of the streaming platforms available in the country.

Entertaining, vulgar and more are here:

The Christmas of the rebellious mothers (HBO Max)

It is a sequel to the comedy “Madres Rebeldes” but this time it is set in Christmas and makes clear all the ridiculousness and unnecessary paraphernalia that certain people print to this celebration, making it completely unpleasant while also delivering the Christmas message. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn save Christmas in their own way and keep an eye on the role of the tremendous Susan Sarandon.

Operation Merry Christmas: The Elf Scam (HBO Max)

A group of petty thieves want to take advantage of Christmas to give a masterstroke and thus finally fill their pockets at once to leave the streets. Looking for their objective, they enter the wrong house and thanks to the magic of Christmas they end up working for someone who asks them for three objects that are quite difficult to obtain.

The Night Before (Amazon Prime Video)

Three lifelong friends with a very different current situation try for the last time to fulfill their crucial ritual of spending the night before Christmas together. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the now Captain America Anthony Mackie and Seth Rogen is the trio that hangs out with a lot of alcohol, drugs and everything that surrounds it. To laugh without stopping and receive the Christmas message.

Christmas Canceled (HBO Max)

29-year-old Emma intends to spend Christmas with her father the old-fashioned way again after receiving very sad news. However, things get complicated when the young woman realizes that her father began a relationship with Brandy, who despite being the same age, was his enemy in school times. Enough reason to separate the happy couple at any cost.