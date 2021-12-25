The movie on Netflix by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence that just premiered and you must see this December 24

This December 24, the date on which Christmas Eve is celebrated and entire families usually get together, it is the perfect time to turn to “uncle Netflix” and see one of the movies that will set a trend this end of the year 2021, it is neither more nor less than a film that stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, which already gives the scoop of a guarantee.

Through social networks, users have turned to praise for the actress known for her role as Katniss Everdeen, as they consider that the work she has done alongside the mythical Leonardo is phenomenal. The movie we’re talking about is Don’t Look Up or “Don’t Look Up”, which premiered on the streaming platform last Wednesday, December 22.

Don’t look up

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) is a graduate student in Astronomy who, together with her professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), make a tremendous discovery that puts all living beings on Earth at risk. It is an orbiting comet in the Solar System that is the size of Mount Everest. The problem is that communicating the news of a possible extermination of life is not easy at all.

We are not going to tell you more so that you can take advantage of these days of relaxation and conviviality to give director Adam McKay a chance, who is behind other titles such as “Bad Blood”, the series “Kings of America” ​​and other titles.

We are going to anticipate that for many movie lovers it is the best movie of 2021, although as you may already know, there are those who say that it is a total and resounding disappointment, but nothing better than being the judge yourself.

Other names working on “Don’t Look Up” are: Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett, Tomer Sisley, among others.

KEEP READING

Netflix: THESE are the 3 MOST WATCHED movies on the platform and you can’t miss them!