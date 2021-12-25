The Mexican team is ranked 28 according to FIFA

Mexico.- The base of players of the Liga MX Women keeps the Mexican Women’s National Team within the Top 30 of the ranking endorsed by FIFA. Mexican players remain in the 28th position as the third most important in Concacaf behind the United States and Canada who were recently Olympic medalists.

“The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced today the world ranking of nations, in which the Mexican Women’s National Team occupies the twenty-eighth position with a sum of 1678 points; thus maintaining the same location as the last ranking published on June 25, 2021, “it reads.

The way to obtain changes in women’s soccer is complicated given that the national team matches are few a year, especially due to the lack of tournaments where they can continue adding units to rise in the ranking. That is why the new evaluation will be until December 10, 2021.

The Mexican Soccer Team has had great news with this position and it is that since 4 years ago the Liga MX Femenil started, that has been the basis of the Mexican team, which means that little by little the training of players has been bearing fruit. on Mexican teams. They are still far from the top teams but they remain.

Mexico in women’s soccer reached the 28th position in the world | Photo: Capture

Women’s football just this week received great news especially for the Liga MX Femenil that seeks to generate the participation of its players in international frictions that for now have been null in clubs, since it has been revealed that from 2024 it will take place held the first Women’s Gold Cup in history, giving way to matches by local teams like men do.

While that comes Mónica Vergara will have to continue trying to choose the best of the Liga MX Femenil for the World Cup process that is about to start. Mexico did not go to the world past so they want to return to the maximum fair for them and demonstrate what they learned in the local tournament.