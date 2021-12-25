the master of provocation

12.26.2021 00:00 h.

Most of the Stanley Kubrick movies they oscillate between good and evil. His works are pure provocation covered with entertainment that challenge the viewer to face their darkest dilemmas. His career is full of essential titles that make up a legacy that is as brilliant as it is controversial.

Wrote Anthony Burgess in his novel A clockwork orange that “the human being is endowed with free will, and you can choose between good and evil. If it can only act well or it can only act badly, it will be nothing more than a clockwork orange ”. The director based on this book one of the most controversial and disruptive films of the history of cinema. A disturbing portrait of the extreme evil that turns the executioner into a victim and the victims into cruel executioners. Many were those who accused him of causing a tremendous spiral of violence as a result of the brutal behavior of Alex DeLarge and his gang of droogs. Such was the uproar that three years after its premiere, and despite the box office success, he himself requested its withdrawal from the cinemas British overwhelmed by events and by constant death threats to his family.

Alex DeLarge, star of ‘A Clockwork Orange’ in a sequence from the film / STANLEY KUBRICK. THE EXHIBITION

A fetish director

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the world premiere of A clockwork orange, the Círculo de Bellas Artes de Madrid inaugurates Stanley Kubrick. The Exhibition “, a major international exhibition on the late filmmaker and his influential filmography. The event also served as a framework for the launch of the documentary The forbidden orange, an original TCM production directed by the director Pedro González Bermúdez, which reconstructs the events that occurred during the controversial premiere of the film in the twentieth edition of the Valladolid International Film Week in 1975.

Today is considered a cult director and his films continue to provoke audiences. His highly personal cinematographic work is considered one of the most important cultural references of the 20th century. And it continues to be so. It is enough to review his filmography to see that his productions continue to haunt us. His iconic films have left an endless number of indelible and intimidating moments etched in our retina, if not, remember the wild sequence of A clockwork orange when the actor Malcolm McDowell hums “singing in the rain “ while brutally assaulting a marriage; to the sinister twins of The glow at the end of a hallway calling the little one Danny; the ruthless behavior of the fearsome Sergeant Hartman from The metal jacket and the honeyed voice of Hall 9000, the rebel computer of 2001. A space odyssey.

The filmmaker playing chess, one of his passions / STANLEY KUBRICK. THE EXHIBITION

An immersion in the Kubrick universe

“The exhibition proposes a journey that activates the capacity for surprise: what it would be like to enter the director’s brain and discover the keys to his cinematographic work,” explain the organizers. To this end they have put together a careful selection of more than 600 pieces between photographs, letters, notebooks, cameras, models, props, illustrations, storyboards, costumes and scripts, objects that will help us understand what the creative process of the great director was like.

It will also show exceptional audiovisual material as the emblematic temporal ellipsis of 2001. A space odyssey, one of the most suggestive in the history of cinema; censored sequences like snails and oysters Spartacus Y mythical scenes of his feature films as the colonel Dax going through the trenches in Paths of Glory.

The sinister twins of ‘The Shining’ / STANLEY KUBRICK. THE EXHIBITION

‘2001. A space odyssey ‘, one of his masterpieces / STANLEY KUBRICK. THE EXHIBITION

Cult objects

Some of the most iconic objects of his career will also be displayed. The lucky visitors will be able to contemplate with their own eyes dozens of pieces, among which the ape costume 2001. A space odyssey, the director’s chair, the locker room and the desk of Korova Milk Bar from A clockwork orange, the Jack Nicholson typewriter and the dresses of the sinister twins of The glow and the cap that covered the Dr. Bill Harford in the iconic orgy scene in Eyes Wide Shut, his latest work starring Tom cruise Y Nicole Kidman in 1999.

Stanley Kubrick. The Exhibition “ covers his entire artistic career, from his beginnings as a photographer in the magazine Look; the making of his first short films and documentaries; the first movies like Killer’s kiss (1955), Perfect heist (1956), Paths of Glory (1957) and Spartacus (1960), to the great masterpieces that were weaving his fame and prestige: Lolita (1962), 2001. A space odyssey (1968), Barry lyndon (1975) and The glow (1980).