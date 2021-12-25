The line-up that America could have for Grita México C22 of Liga MX

They come and go. In Coapa There is no football activity, but there are players who leave and others who arrive. It is the typical movement of Stove Soccer that, at this time post competition of the MX League and before the start of the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament, accommodates the different teams, including the Eagles of America by Santiago Solari.

In this regard, between December 13, when the training period ended, and until December 23 of the same month, which, perhaps, was the last announcement regarding the transfer market, the institution cream blue made official: the departure of Nicolás Benedetti to Mazatlán, Sebastián Córdova’s to Tigres, Ramón Juárez’s to Atlético San Luis and Renato Ibarra’s to the Xolos of Tijuana.

While, as far as reinforcements are supposed, only two footballers were presented. Both flyers. TO Diego Valdes -one of the most prominent of the Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League– from Santos Laguna, already Jonathan Dos Santos that was freed from Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer from United States.

In that sense, today, without taking into account the rumors of the Stove Soccer based on those who can still leave and those who could arrive, the first date of the Closing 2022 against him Club Puebla, to be played next Friday, January 7 at 9:00 p.m. (CDMX) at Cuauhtémoc Stadium, the Eagles of America would form as follows.

In the goal, as always, Guillermo Ochoa. Line of four in the background with Miguel Layún on the right side, Sebastián Cáceres and Emanuel Aguilera in the central rear, Salvador Reyes on the left; Jonathan Dos Santos and Richard Sánchez for containment; Álvaro Fidalgo and Diego Valdés in creation; Y Roger Martínez and Henry Martín of tips.