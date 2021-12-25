The letter to Santa Claus from the Liga BBVA MX clubs for 2022

Mexican soccer teams have a list of special requests for Christmas.

Liga BBVA MX clubs and players enjoy the holidays with their families, but they have a wish list for Santa Claus for Christmas towards 2022.

A final: The big cubes are used to playing finals and the Eagles already have three consecutive tournaments without qualifying for the duel for the Aztec football title.

The # 13 star! The Sacred Flock it remains in the historical table as the second most winning club in Mexico, but they no longer want to be below America … although the biggest problem is that they have only played four finals in 25 years. The next tournament will have the winning fortune of Roberto Alvarado in their squad.

Tucamania: Ricardo Ferretti will live his second tournament as coach of the Braves and after a first experience with the third to last place in the classification, now the minimum objective is the league.

A league: It is one of the most recent teams in Mexican soccer, but until now, in their three experiences in the maximum circuit they do not know what it means to play the ‘fuesta grande’ of Aztec football and two out of three times they were in thirteenth position, very close to achieve it.

The Magic of the Magician: It is not yet Three Kings Day, but the Aguascalientes squad wants that Jorge Valdivia, reinforcement for the Clausura 2022, waste all your magic just as you did with Chile when it was the Copa América champion.

Camada de canteranos: During a period the Tuzos showed Mexican soccer how to generate export soccer players. Such was the case with Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, Rodolfo Pizarro or Erick gutierrez; however, in recent years they have lacked generating young people with a European label in their quarry.

End your drought: Blue Cross Y Puebla They ended their curse of so many years without winning the League, but now it is the turn of Larcamón’s ‘Strip’ who has continuously qualified for the last two league groups and once they were in the anteroom of the Final.

Maintain regularity: Tijuana was reinforced with a former player of America, but beyond what he contributes, the bet of the border is focused on remaining as a competitive team in Mexico after having already 10 years in the maximum circuit.