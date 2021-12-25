The James Webb telescope takes off in search of the origin of the universe and opens a new era in astronomy

The historic launch of the world’s most powerful telescope takes place as Hubble is about to turn 32 years in orbit.

NASA puts its James Webb telescope into orbit this Saturday, which will allow astronomers to see space with new ‘eyes’ and access previously inaccessible corners of the universe.

The launch of the Ariane 5 rocket, which will carry the powerful telescope 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, took place at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, in northeastern South America.

What do you expect from James Webb?

The scientific community hopes that the new space telescope, the largest, most expensive and powerful in history, will help shed light on mysteries of our solar system and clarify unknowns about the structure and origin of the universe.

From Mars to the most distant galaxies, the James Webb will bring us closer to other worlds, becoming a kind of time machine to fill important gaps in science and answer questions about how the first stars and galaxies formed, how they influence black holes in the formation of the universe or how to study undetectable dark matter and determine if it was present in the first eons of the universe.

How can it be a time machine?

While the idea may seem unreal and puzzling, keep in mind that the James Webb telescope was specifically designed to be able to capture ancient light from some of the oldest galaxies. Since light takes time to travel through space, there is a delay between its perception and the moment when that event actually happened, and in the midst of the enormous distances of space, that period can be many years until the light reaches the Earth.

As light from early galaxies traveled through space, the expansion of the universe stretched wavelengths, with light rushing toward its heat-emitting infrared form. The James Webb will work precisely at the wavelength of infrared light, which is not visible to the human eye and allows us to study the formation and evolution of the first stars, galaxies and planets in our solar system.

The telescope is expected to look at the light emitted by the universe’s first stars and galaxies, which will reveal what the stars looked like 13.7 billion years ago.

Single telescope

Led by NASA, the James Webb Telescope is a joint international project involving the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

The space observatory is 100 times more powerful than its predecessor Hubble, which is about to turn 32 years in orbit, and as it will be so far away, it will not be able to be repaired if a key piece, such as the folding mirror with 18 hexagonal beryllium elements or the sun visor, becomes damaged.

The James Webb mirror is the largest ever launched into space to study the universe: it measures 6.5 meters at its widest point, but being beryllium, it is lighter than Hubble’s. Each of its 18 elements is covered with ultra thin gold to reflect infrared light.

The most expensive in history

The development and launch of the James Webb is years behind schedule. The idea of ​​creating the telescope took shape in the 1990s, and in 2004 construction began, which was in danger, as the US authorities wanted to cancel the project due to its enormous cost that diverted funds from other space programs, so It ended only in 2019.

The price of the James Webb is estimated at 10 billion dollars, which include the first five years of operation. The European Space Agency took care of the launch costs aboard the Ariane 5 rocket.

Why is he called James Webb and how long will he work?

While the Hubble telescope is named after astronomer Edwin Hubble, who confirmed a century ago that there are countless galaxies beyond the Milky Way and that the universe is constantly expanding, his successor was named after James Webb, who headed NASA. from 1961 to 1968.

Webb chaired the Mercury and Gemini projects, and the first phase of the Apollo moon landing program. In 2002, a decade after his death, NASA chose his name for the new telescope.

The telescope’s mission is scheduled to ten years and it is unlikely to serve science any longer. The limitations are ingrained in its own design: to guarantee the high sensitivity of the sensor penetrating the depths of the infrared, it is necessary to constantly cool it with liquid helium to minus 267 degrees Celsius. When the refrigerator runs out, the James Webb will ‘die’.

With information from AP