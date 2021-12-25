the international VIPs who expanded the family in 2021

Related news

After a year 2020 that has been marked on the world calendar by the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021 came with the hope that the virus would decrease its power and the planet could regain its former brightness. And nothing brings greater light than the arrival in the world of new babies, births that are the faithful reflection that life continues and nothing stops it. This magical moment has been lived in the last 12 months by many of the celebrities best known in the world, as well as some of the most famous royal members.

Meghan markle (40) and Harry from England (37) are one of the famous couples who got to know the face of their little Lilibet Diana this past summer; but also J Balvin (36) welcomed his first son, Rio, along with his girlfriend, Valentina ferrer (27). EL ESPAÑOL has compiled the names of international celebrities who have extended their families in 2021.

1. Harry from England and Meghan Markle

On June 4, the prince and actress became parents for the second time. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter, whom they named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The baby was born at 11:40 a.m., at the Californian Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we have felt around the world. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special moment for our family “, was written in the statement issued. In the same text it was detailed that the little girl weighed 3.2 kilos.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Gtres

2. Carlos Felipe and Sofía from Sweden

The Swedish Royal Household announced on March 26 the birth of the third child of Carlos Felipe (42) and Sofia from Sweden (37). A baby, whom they named Julian, who is the eighth grandson for the Kings of the Scandinavian country, Carlos Gustavo (75) and Silvia (77), who received with great emotion the news of the increase in the family with the arrival of the child. The little one is already the younger brother of princes Alexander and Gabriel.

“The Kingdom Marshal’s Office is pleased to announce that Her Royal Highness Princess Sofia on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11:19 a.m. gave birth to a healthy son at Danderyd Hospital,” the lines of the official statement read. , where he detailed that the baby weighed 3 kilos and 220 grams and measured 49 centimeters.

Carlos Felipe and Sofía of Sweden in a file image.

Gtres

3. Beatriz de York and Edoardo Mapelli

The princess Beatrice of York (33), granddaughter of the queen Isabel II (95), gave birth to a girl last September, her first daughter with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (38). In the statement released by Buckingham Palace it was reported that the daughter of prince Andrew (61) and Sarah ferguson (62) and her husband were “delighted to announce the arrival of their daughter on Saturday, September 18, at 11:42 pm, at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.” The baby weighed 2.8 kilograms, the note revealed.

Beatriz de York and Edoardo Mapelli.

Gtres

4. Tessy from Luxembourg and Frank Floessel

On August 27, Tessy from Luxembourg (35) became a mother for the third time. It is her first child in common with her current husband, Frank Floessel, who is already the father of another girl, named Julia. The ex-military also has two other teenage children, Noah (15) and Gabriel (14), the result of her marriage to Prince Luis (35).

“Frank, our children and I are happy to announce that our little one has arrived. Theodor is a healthy and very active little man“Tessy wrote along with a video of her son Gabriel, to publicize the new news. The businesswoman also shared an image in her Stories, in which it showed one of the newborn’s legs.

Tessy from Luxembourg and Frank Floessel.

Social networks

5. Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

March 15th, Pippa Middleton (37) gave birth to a girl, whom he named Grace Elizabeth Jane. Thus, the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister and her husband James Matthews welcomed their second child. The birth took place that Monday around four in the morning and the little girl weighed about three kilos.

The truth is that the sister of Kate middleton (39) carried her second pregnancy in the strictest privacy, as also happened with her first child. It was in December 2020 when the British publication Page Six announced the pregnancy. The couple have an older son, Arthur Michael William, two years old, who came to the world in October 2018.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.

Gtres

6. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

The actress Scarlett Johansson (37) and the actor Colin Jost (39) announced on August 19 the birth of her first child, Cosmo. “Ok, ok. We have had a child. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” Jost shared on his Instagram account days later.

Cosmo is the second son of Johansson, who has a daughter named Rose Dorothy who was born in 2014 as a result of her marriage to the French Romain Dauriac. Scarlett and Colin got married in October 2020.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.

Gtres

7. J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer

July 3, J Balvin (36) and his girlfriend, Valentina ferrer (27) confirmed the news that was already made public a week before: that they had been the parents of their first child. The rumors about the child’s birth began with a brief message from the Colombian artist written on Twitter at the end of June. “Dear Rio” were the only two words the singer wrote, and it was enough for his loyal fans to get the message and decide to congratulate him on the good news. The baby was born on June 27 in New York.

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer.



8. Chiara Ferragni and Fedez

The influencer italian Chiara ferragni (34) and her husband, the rapper Fedez (32), announced on March 23, 2021 on their social networks the birth of their second daughter, where they also revealed her name: “Our Vittoria”, both posted on their respective Instagram profiles.

Ferragni, with 25.6 million followers on the social network, gave birth in Milan after 39 weeks of pregnancy and after several days joking about the imminent birth of the little girl. “Hasn’t he been born yet?” He wrote the day before the birth. Vittoria is the second daughter of the rapper and the influencer, whose eldest son, Leone, is 3 years old.

Chiara Ferragni and her husband, Fedez.

Social networks

9. Amber Heard

It was July 2 when Amber heard (35) surprised the world by announcing that she had fulfilled her dream of becoming a mother. It was a wish that had been in his mind for years and was finally able to achieve thanks to the surrogacy. The actress has fertility problems and is unable to conceive children naturally.

Amber Heard with her baby, born by surrogacy.

RRSS

It was Heard herself who announced the good news on her social networks: “I am very excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided that I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. Now I appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny in this way. I hope we get to a point where it becomes normal to not want a ring to have a crib. A part of me wants to defend that my private life is nobody’s business. I also understand that the nature of my job requires me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life. “

10. Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds

Boris johnson (57) and his wife, Carrie (33), became parents to a daughter on Thursday, December 9, 2021. This baby is the second for the marriage and the seventh for the prime minister. The couple were admitted to a central London hospital around eight in the morning, hours later in a statement, a spokeswoman for the marriage assured the following: ‘The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy girl in a London hospital today. Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS Maternity Team for all their care and support. “

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds.

Gtres

11. Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

Last March, the model Emily ratajkowski (29 years old) became the mother of a boy she named Sylvester Apollo Bear. This was revealed by herself through a tender publication shared on her Instagram profile, where she revealed some details of the baby’s birth, the result of her marriage to actor Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“He accompanies us on this side of the earth. Sly arrived on March 8, the most surreal, happy and loving day in my life“, wrote the model days after the delivery, next to a photograph in which she appears breastfeeding her son in the hospital room where she gave birth.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard.

RRSS

12. Emma Stone and Dave McCary

In March it was known that the actress Emma Stone (33) gave birth to her first child in common with Dave McCary (36). The Oscar-winning actress and comedian carried the news of her pregnancy these months in the strictest privacy. Only at the beginning of last January the alarms of her possible state of pregnancy were raised by an image, published in a British medium, in which she was seen with an obvious pregnant belly.

It was two weeks after the birth of its first child, when it became known to the media. Specific, It was on March 13 in Los Angeles where Stone brought his son into the world. The birth occurred without any difficulty.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary.

Gtres

