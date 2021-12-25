The incredible photo that shows that Dwayne Johnson was already ‘The Rock’ with 15 years

There will be few, if any, stars in Hollywood who can measure up to Dwayne Johnson.. The actor, seasoned in WWE, where he built a formidable record, and a regular in the great action blockbusters, He is universally known for his all-powerful physical complexion. And although he himself, over time, has insisted on how much he owes to training and discipline his formidable musculature, the truth is that there is also a good part of genetics in all this.

And nothing like diving into the past of the interpreter to realize it. There are several photos corresponding to Johnson’s childhood or adolescence that have gone viral on social networks in recent years. But now, comedian and presenter Jimmy Fallon has released a new graphic document that illustrates physical splendor like no other with which the actor has always been gifted, even when he was still in puberty.

Fallon’s way of developing this amazing image has been a lot of fun. The host of The Tonight Show published at the same time a picture of Johnson when he was 15 and another of himself at that age. And the differences, which Fallom himself echoes with a great sense of humor, are remarkable.

And it is that, while the comedian presents a very boyish look and a scrawny build (aside from wearing an apron that has become an object of ridicule by users), Johnson’s snapshot, in which he appears Shirtless, with mustache fuzz and bicep markings, he acts the perfect opposite.

“‘La Roca’ at fifteen. Me at fifteen. I think it’s safe to say we had a lot in common.”the presenter wryly wrote. The post already has more than a million ‘likes’, and has generated hundreds of comments in which Internet users point out what anyone has to think automatically when they see the image: that Johnson was already targeting manners, and he was targeting them hard.