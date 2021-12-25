The first Harmony OS connected glasses come with interchangeable frames to suit every style

Huawei has waited at the end of the year to present its new devices, from the new Huawei P50 Pocket, the Huawei Watch D and even its first glasses connected with Harmony OS. If last year they showed us their X Gentle Monster Eyewear, now they come with third-generation glasses that offer connectivity with other devices in the Huawei ecosystem, interchangeable mounts and gesture control from the glasses itself.

This is what we know about the new Huawei Eyewear, a device that fits within the trend of connected glasses that more and more manufacturers are showing, although they are very focused on the design and control of other devices, not so much in an augmented reality that still seems to be a step further .

HarmonyOS comes to connected glasses

HarmonyOS is Huawei’s operating system and its main strength is the vast number of different devices on which it is available. We have it in mobile phones, laptops and tablets, but we have also seen it in watches, cars and now in connected glasses. It is still a system where through one of these devices we can send notifications, messages and action commands to the rest. And this is precisely what these new Huawei Eyewear offer us.

The Huawei Eyewear are glasses where the technological components are in the temple and the heel, but they have a Magnetic click to swap frames, from full frames, to plastic frames, to the air or even to incorporate dark lenses for the Sun.

These new glasses have bone conduction headphones so that the voice commands can be heard but not heard from the outside. Through them we can receive indications of information that we have linked to the mobile.

Here Huawei explains some examples of what we can hear with glasses, from time, events that we have pending, information about upcoming flights, answering calls or reading and sending messages.

Huawei Eyewear requires a mobile with EMUI 10 or higher to work or directly with HarmonyOS. Have Bluetooth 5.2 and have a USB C port for recharging.

On the right rod they have a haptic surface where we can double-tap or slide to access the different functions.

They have a weight of 38.8 grams, although Huawei explains that the final weight may vary depending on the mount that is added. The stem of these Huawei Eyewear is also splash resistant, with IPX4 resistance.

Versions and price of Huawei Eyewear

Huawei’s new connected glasses are now available to buy in China at an official price of 1,699 yuan, about 235 euros at direct exchange. Up to 6 different mounts are offered, although it is not ruled out that the company will present new designs in the future as the system supports multiple options.

