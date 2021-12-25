The fashion that Jennifer López and Ben Affleck are recovering and that maybe he did not have to return

They say the second parts were never good but Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck they are determined to prove otherwise. Since they got back together, the couple looks closer and closer and more complicit. They have gotten into each other so much that even in the way they dress now they look combined. It seems that in addition to making it fashionable to return with an ex, the couple also want to impose a new style and now they have dusted off the twinning.

About three years ago twinning caused a real sensation, especially on social media. It refers to the English term twin (twin) tries to dress like someone, It consists of dressing the same as the couple, the son, the brother, etc. The idea is to combine the same colors and the same pieces to match the outfit between two people.

Ben Affleck accompanied his girlfriend to the recording of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles and they looked casual but elegantly matched. On the one hand, the diva from the Bronx wore light blue baggy jeans fitted at the waist with a brown leather belt. She paired it with a chunky sequin jumper and an amazing light blue coat. For his part, the ‘Batman’ interpreter chose a light blue shirt, ‘navy’ suit pants and a camel coat with peak lapels. Blue was the main color of the couple’s outfit, totally in line with the image of the artist, who is promoting her latest film ‘Marry Me’.

It is not the first time that the most photographed couple of the moment coordinate their outfits. Four months ago they visited a Los Angeles mall to shop with an elegant look, marked by black. While Ben Affleck wore a black shirt and straight jeans, Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned shoulders in the air with a tight black sleeveless perkins neck top and a gray plaid skirt much like a Massimo Dutti model. Combined or not, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to dazzle when they appear together. Last week they looked radiant on the red carpet at the premiere of ‘The Tender Bar’, the actor’s latest film. Jlo captured all eyes thanks to her style, featuring a see-through chiffon dress, as romantic as it is seductive.

Jennifer Lopez continues to look at Ben Affleck with the same rapture that she did 17 years ago. However, the US media recently pointed out that the interpreter of ‘The Ring’ could be upset by the statements of her lover about his alcohol problems. The actor was criticized in networks after saying that he fell into alcoholism because he felt “trapped” in his marriage with actress Jennifer Garner, mother of his three children, from whom he divorced in 2018. “One of the reasons why I started drinking was because I was trapped in my marriage. I would say to myself, ‘I can’t leave because of my children, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drink a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the sofa, which did not turn out to be the solution, “said the Oscar winner.